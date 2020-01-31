Fantastical with Michael Simmons – TMO Daily Observations 2020-01-31

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Today Kelly sits down with Michael Simmons, founder of Flexibits who rolled out a new version of Fantastical (and new pricing) this week.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The New Fantastical, with Michael Simmons

1:24 PM Jan. 31st, 2020 | 00:17:56

Today instead of the usual show, Kelly sat down with Michael Simmons of Flexibits to talk about the new version of Fantastical which debuted this week. Along with the new app they are also rolling out new pricing, and Kelly asked more about that as well.

