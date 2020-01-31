Today Kelly sits down with Michael Simmons, founder of Flexibits who rolled out a new version of Fantastical (and new pricing) this week.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
The New Fantastical, with Michael Simmons
Today Kelly sits down with Michael Simmons, founder of Flexibits who rolled out a new version of Fantastical (and new pricing) this week.
Today instead of the usual show, Kelly sat down with Michael Simmons of Flexibits to talk about the new version of Fantastical which debuted this week. Along with the new app they are also rolling out new pricing, and Kelly asked more about that as well.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Combine Fantastical Into One Powerful Platform With New Premium Subscription
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed
One Comment Add a comment
Great interview! Would love more of these.