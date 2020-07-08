PowerBook Origin Story – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-08

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and host Kelly Guimont chat about an interview with a designer of the original PowerBook and their own Apple Portable histories.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
PowerBook Origin Story

1:49 PM Jul. 8th, 2020 | 00:19:35

  1. leeeoooooo

    My favorite was always the PowerBook 520/540 “Blackbird” with its very distinctive design that never failed to turn heads. TWO batteries, one could be replaced with a PCI card adapter.
    This was the first laptop ever to have a trackpad instead of a trackball.
    I bought an old 520 fifteen years ago from eBay and that trackpad is still Perfect, something no PC trackpad could ever aspire to.

