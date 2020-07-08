Bryan Chaffin and host Kelly Guimont chat about an interview with a designer of the original PowerBook and their own Apple Portable histories.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
PowerBook Origin Story
One Comment Add a comment
My favorite was always the PowerBook 520/540 “Blackbird” with its very distinctive design that never failed to turn heads. TWO batteries, one could be replaced with a PCI card adapter.
This was the first laptop ever to have a trackpad instead of a trackball.
I bought an old 520 fifteen years ago from eBay and that trackpad is still Perfect, something no PC trackpad could ever aspire to.