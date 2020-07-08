iPhone Independent Repair Provider Program Coming to Europe and Canada

Apple announced that it was expanding its Independent Repair Provider Program on Wednesday. Businesses in Europe and Canada can now sign up to offer customers iPhone repairs using genuine Apple parts.
Independent Repair Provider Program Available For iPhone Users in Europe and Canada
Since the iPhone repair program launched last fall, 700 locations have been added by 140 businesses, including uBreakiFix. Firms in 32 European countries, as well as Canada, can now apply to join the Independent Repair Provider Program. Training is free, but firms need to have an Apple-certified technician performing repairs to qualify.
Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, commented:
We are thrilled to expand our independent repair program to more locations across the US and to businesses across Europe and Canada. When a customer needs a repair, we want them to have a range of options that not only suits their needs but also guarantees safety and quality so their iPhone can be used for as long as possible.