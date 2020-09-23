Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Smart TVs and Apple TV+ and if you really need an Apple TV box anymore.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple TV+ and Smart TVs
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Smart TVs and Apple TV+ and if you really need an Apple TV box anymore.
Sponsors
Clean up old and unneeded files, speed up your system, and defend against viruses and malware with Clean My Mac X. Get your free trial at MacPaw.app/TDO today!