You can watch the news this way as long as you’re running iOS 11 or tvOS 11.
How to Sign Up for Apple's tvOS Public Betas
Apple makes it easy to sign up for public betas, separately, on macOS, iOS, and tvOS. John shows how to do it for tvOS.
Apple's tvOS 11.3 Will Support Dolby Vision on Sony 4K/UHD TVs
It’s being reported by those who have installed the first beta of tvOS 11.3 that it supports Dolby Vision on specific Sony 4K/UHD TVs.
tvOS 11.2.5 Released with More Bug and Security Fixes
Apple released tvOS 11.2.5 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Tuesday with bug fixes and patches for several security flaws.
Instagram's New Tracking Feature, Dolby Vision and Apple TV 4K - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-19
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Instagram’s new Show Active Status feature, plus John explains the confusing state of Dolby Vision for Apple TV 4K owners.
Apple TV 4K Users Won't Be Happy With Sony's Dolby Vision TV Update [UPDATE]
On Wednesday, Sony rolled out a software update for its most advanced UHD TVs that support Dolby Vision. Except the Dolby Vision portion caused an uproar.
The Odd Thing Apple Does with Apple TV 4K in Several Stores
Apple is doing something unexpected with its Apple TV 4K demos in several of its Denver Metro retail stores.
Understanding Apple TV 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision
In the early days of UHD/4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR), it appeared that HDR10 would be more ubiquitous and that Dolby Vison would, while superior, remain rare. That has all changed.
Apple TV 4K and Dolby Vision Explained, Italy's Steve Jobs Company - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-02
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain HDR and Dolby Vision for Apple TV 4K, plus they react to Italy’s Steve Jobs company.
Top Apple Hardware Announcements for 2017 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-28
Bryan Chaffin and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at what they think are some of Apple’s top hardware announcements for 2017.
How to Set Up Your Apple TV 4K
So now you have an Apple TV 4K. John has some hints on how to get it set up and watch 4K/UHD content.
Apple Improves HDR Frame Rate Settings in Apple TV tvOS 11.2 Update
Apple released tvOS 11.2 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Monday. They update adds in new frame rate settings for HDR content.
How to Get 4K/UHD and HDR Content on Netflix with Apple TV 4K
Several technical pieces must be in place before you can enjoy 4K/UHD as well as HDR content with your Apple TV 4K and Netflix. John shows how to do it.
Strategies for Streaming Movies and TV Shows on Apple TV
The number of streaming services seems to grow every day. How can an Apple TV customer make sense of it all? John is here to help.
Most Everything to Know About Apple TV 4K
The holidays are upon us, and so John put together (most) everything a buyer might need to know about the Apple TV 4K.
The Best Apple Black Friday Deals For This Weekend [UPDATE]
We’ve scoured the web to bring you the best Apple Black Friday deals from popular retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
4K/UHD TV and Apple TV 4K Buying Tips
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday imminent, John offers some tips for those thinking about moving up to a 4K/UHD TV and an Apple TV 4K.
Get a Free 32GB Apple TV 4K With DirecTV Now
There is a limit of one TV per account, and two per household.
Apple is Solving its Entertainment Business Problems on Multiple Fronts
Apple has had rough going in the past with an obsolete Apple TV and less than stellar relationships with the studios. That’s about to change.
Roku Beats Up on Apple TV 4K and Loves it. Here's How
Roku is the market leader in set-top streaming boxes, and the company finds ways to continue beating up on Apple.