Apple Releases tvOS 16.1.1 to Fix Apple TV 4K Storage Issue Bug for 128GB Models

Apple has released an update to tvOS that fixes a problem with the third-generation Apple TV 4K 128GB models after a bug prevented users from utilizing all of the device’s available storage.

Noticed in a review earlier in the month, the bug prevented Apple TV 4K 128GB models from being able to install more than 64GB worth of content.

Apple Releases Bug Fix for Apple TV 4K 128 GB Models

As spotted by AppleInsider, the new update now allows users to access the full capacity of the storage on their Apple TV 4K. Additionally, users have the option to either wait for the update to automatically install, or they may manually update their device through Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software.

One of the new benefits of the larger third-generation Apple TV 4K, the 128GB model allows users to download even more content to their device. As previously stated, this can be a major benefit for those that like to take advantage of Apple Arcade.

Along with more storage options, the new Apple TV 4K also includes a newly redesigned Siri Remote, which can now be charged via USB-C. Additionally, the new Apple TV 4K also features support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Digital 5.1.

Additionally, according to flatpanelshd, the new third-generation model does greatly benefit from the A15 chip. While the new device likely won’t be able to compete with the new PS5, the Apple TV 4K can still be great for those that are looking for a great streaming device that is also available for gaming.

