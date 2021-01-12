Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss some CES announcements and the latest iteration of Apple Car news.
Download: MP3 Version
Bryan is More Than Just Decorative
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss some CES announcements and the latest iteration of Apple Car news.
- Daily Observations Archive
- CES2021 News and Articles
- CES 2021: Otterbox Debuts Mobile Gaming Accessories
- Backbone | Turn Your iPhone Into a Serious Gaming Device
- CES 2021: Satechi Releases Elegant Aluminum 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
- CES 2021: Satechi Unveils Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station
- Apple and Hyundai to Sign Electric Car Production Deal by March
- Don’t Count on an Apple Car Any Time Soon
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed