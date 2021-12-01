Gift Picks and Grinchbots – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-01
Sponsors
Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrency. Get $10 in free Bitcoin at Coinbase.com/TDO This offer is for a limited time only, so be sure to sign up today!
Show Notes
- Daily Observations Archive
- Proposed Bill Would Ban Bots From Buying Online Goods
- SPONSOR: Coinbase
- Last-Minute Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals
- 'Mimeo Photos' Releases Huge 5.0 Release for Mac App
- MobyFox Apple Watch Bands Black Friday Sale
- Yubico and Keyport Release Pivot 2.0 Organizer for Keys
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed