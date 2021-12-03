Security Friday: Smarthome Security, Breaches, and Grand Theft AirTag – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-03
- Thieves in Canada Use AirTags to Steal Expensive Cars
- South Korean Hack Shows Need for Better Smart Home Security
- Intel Stockpiles Legacy Hardware for Security Research at Costa Rica Facility
- Planned Parenthood Hack Leaked Data for 400,000 Patients
- 'EWDoor' Malware Attacks Thousands of AT&T Internet Subscribers
- Hackers Steal $119 Million From Web3 Project 'BadgerDAO'
