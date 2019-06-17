Whispering Sweet Nothings at The A-Lady – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 765

Some folks with Catalina on the brain want to know how to prepare. Some folks want to prepare to reinstall Mojave. Joe has advice for future-proofing your home, and the A-Lady wants you to whisper sweet nothings at her. It’s that kind of week here and John and Dave are your stalwart guides. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 765: Whispering Sweet Nothings at The A-Lady
Some folks with Catalina on the brain want to know how to prepare. Some folks want to prepare to reinstall Mojave. Joe has advice for future-proofing your home, and the A-Lady wants you to whisper sweet nothings at her. It’s that kind of week here...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: CLEAR. Traveling soon? Get to the front of the security line every time and keep your ID in your pocket or purse. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 766 for Monday, June 17, 2019
- 00:02:06 Escape Rooms
- 00:04:52 QT-Download a Full Mojave Installer Before it’s Too Late
date 0201010116
- 00:08:40 MGG Weekly Newsletter
- 00:09:05 Mike-Beta Test iOS and macOS with fresh iCloud account
- 00:11:03 Joe-Use 2″ Electrical Conduit to Future-Proof Your Home
- 00:13:45 Paul-Keep a local backup of your 1Password Data
- 00:17:40 Whisper at the A-Lady
- 00:19:54 SPONSOR: CLEAR. Traveling soon? Get to the front of the security line every time and keep your ID in your pocket or purse. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.
- 00:23:15 CSFR-Earin M-2
- 00:24:59 MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
- 00:28:25 Sean-CleanMyMac or Malwarebytes for iOS?
- 00:32:35 iPhone Camera Crashes
- 00:34:43 Paul-Upgrade or Clean Install for Catalina?
- 00:43:10 Craig-Migrating to SSD-Clone, Migration Asst, or Nuke
- 00:52:01 Jedd-Which Smart Thermostats?
- 01:05:29 John-765-How do my IoT devices communicate back?
- 01:13:34 This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- Robert from Alabama, Tony from California, Gary from New York, Federick from Tennessee, Elizabeth from Virginia, Robert from Florida, Steven from California, Ward from Arizona, Joan from Florida, EvTheNerd, Olga from Washington, Jason from South Carolina, Stephen from Illinois, Nick from Michigan, Kenneth from New South Wales, Paul from Indiana, Mark from Connecticut, Ryan from Texas, Neal from Connecticut, Scott from Portland, Peter from Maine, Bob from Working Smarter for Mac Users, James from San Antonio, Jay from New Jersey, Chris from Hertfordshire, Joe from Kansas, Abdullah from Maryland, Ari from California, Sandra from New Hampshire, Paul from Massachusetts, Steven from Pennsylvania, Patrick from Louisiana, Paul from Florida, Brent from Pennsylvania, Peter from Oslo, James from Victoria, Jeff from San Diego, Dorsey from Texas, Tony from Chicago, Joe from Austin, Michael from Maryland, Francis from New South Wales, Larry from California, John from Michigan, Phil from New Mexico, Chris from DC, Anders from Västerås, Stacey from California
- 01:16:31 Mike-Plex Streaming Stutters
- 01:23:14 CSF-IronWolf SSDs for NAS
- 01:24:16 Asura Genesis Extreme SSD
- 01:26:46 Steve-Did Dave change his DiskStation?
- 01:29:23 Bill-763-Bonding Two Synology Ethernet Ports
- Ethernet Bonding with Link Aggregation
- 01:32:05 MGG 766 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network