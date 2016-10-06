iOS: Use Predictive Text to Share Your Location

· · Quick Tip

Sharing your location with other people is the subject of today’s Quick Tip! While there are approximately a million ways to do so through iOS, you can actually use predictive text to pass along your location, so we’re going to tell you what magic words you’ll need to try it out.

Managing Messages, Voice Assistants, APFS, and Quasi-Mesh - Mac Geek Gab 692

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Messages are a huge part of our online life, and they don’t always work the way we expect or prefer. John and Dave start by answering some of those questions. Then it’s on to where you should – and shouldn’t – be using APFS. After that, the questions jump around a bit, including one about mesh vs. quasi-mesh. All this and more on Mac Geek Gab 692 today!

How to Troubleshoot Text Messages that Aren't Syncing

· · Quick Tip

If your messages aren’t syncing between your Mac and your iPhone or iPad, then you’ve gotta try our troubleshooting tips! After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than having to go grab a different device to be sure you sent out a particular text. That’s right, NOTHING. We stand by that statement.

iOS 11: Using the New Messages Effects

· · Quick Tip

Under iOS 11, you’ve got some new effects to play around with in Messages, so now you can annoy…er, we mean impress your friends even more! We’ve got the scoop on how to find and use these new toys.

macOS: Inserting Line Breaks in Messages

· · Quick Tip

This Quick Tip is all about a keyboard shortcut you can use in Messages on the Mac to insert a line break. So if you keep pressing Return hoping it works the same way as it does on iOS (and sending messages too early!), we’ve got the solution for you.

macOS: Saving Out Messages Conversations

· · Quick Tip

Got some incriminating text messages you’d like to save? Or maybe you don’t want to blackmail your friends and would just like to keep a certain conversation forever and ever? This Quick Tip is for you in either case. We’ll discuss how to save out a single Messages conversation on your Mac!

iOS 10: Drawing on Your Pictures in Messages

· · Quick Tip

If you liked Melissa Holt’s Quick Tip about using Photos on the Mac to mark up images, then you’re gonna need to check out this one too. Wanna annoy your friends and family by drawing on the pictures you send them through Messages? Sure you do, and we’ll tell you how!