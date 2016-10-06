Apple says a patch is coming soon for a bug that crashes iPhones and messaging apps when a specific Indian Telugu character is received.
iOS: Use Predictive Text to Share Your Location
Sharing your location with other people is the subject of today’s Quick Tip! While there are approximately a million ways to do so through iOS, you can actually use predictive text to pass along your location, so we’re going to tell you what magic words you’ll need to try it out.
chaiOS Bug Fix Coming Next Week
Apple is already working on a fix for the chaiOS bug that crashes Messages when you receive a specific URL in a chat.
chaiOS Bug, J.J Abrams New Sci-fi Series - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-17
Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to discuss the chaiOS bug for the Mac and iPhone, plus they weigh in on Apple’s bid for the new J.J. Abrams sci-fi series.
PSA: chaiOS Web Link Crashes Messages on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
There’s a URL circulating that can crash Messages on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and it can even cause the iOS springboard to unexpectedly crash and relaunch.
Managing Messages, Voice Assistants, APFS, and Quasi-Mesh - Mac Geek Gab 692
Messages are a huge part of our online life, and they don’t always work the way we expect or prefer. John and Dave start by answering some of those questions. Then it’s on to where you should – and shouldn’t – be using APFS. After that, the questions jump around a bit, including one about mesh vs. quasi-mesh. All this and more on Mac Geek Gab 692 today!
How to Troubleshoot Text Messages that Aren't Syncing
If your messages aren’t syncing between your Mac and your iPhone or iPad, then you’ve gotta try our troubleshooting tips! After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than having to go grab a different device to be sure you sent out a particular text. That’s right, NOTHING. We stand by that statement.
Apple Pay Cash Missing from iOS 11.2 but Coming this Week
If you were surprised Apple Pay Cash was missing when you installed iOS 11.2, be patient. That’s coming this week.
iPhone X: How to Save an Animoji (And Make Stickers!)
If you’re playing with the Animojis on your fancy new iPhone X, you’ve gotta know how to save your creations. And make stickers out of them! Rabbit faces? Unicorns? Poop stickers? Sign us up.
iOS 11: How to Manage the App Drawer in the Messages App
iOS 11 introduces a handy drawer of apps that can integrate their data into the Messages app itself.
iOS 11: Using the New Messages Effects
Under iOS 11, you’ve got some new effects to play around with in Messages, so now you can annoy…er, we mean impress your friends even more! We’ve got the scoop on how to find and use these new toys.
macOS: Inserting Line Breaks in Messages
This Quick Tip is all about a keyboard shortcut you can use in Messages on the Mac to insert a line break. So if you keep pressing Return hoping it works the same way as it does on iOS (and sending messages too early!), we’ve got the solution for you.
macOS: Using Screen Sharing Within Messages
If your friend is having problems on his Mac, you’ve gotta know that Messages has a built-in screen-sharing feature that’ll let you help from afar.
'Scheduled' Helps You Remember to Send Messages
Not only does this app remind you to fire off that crucial text message, but it fills everything in for you so all you have to do is tap Send.
How to Get Hackintosh Messages to Work Consistently
Here’s what it takes to be able to send iMessages and use SMS text forwarding on your Hackintosh.
Four Quick Tips for Mastering Messages on Your iPhone
In this article, we’re going to cover four fun and interesting things you can do within Messages on your iPhone and iPad, including how you can draw on videos you’re sending and how to share your location with a recipient. There’s useful and fun stuff in today’s Quick Tip!
macOS: Saving Out Messages Conversations
Got some incriminating text messages you’d like to save? Or maybe you don’t want to blackmail your friends and would just like to keep a certain conversation forever and ever? This Quick Tip is for you in either case. We’ll discuss how to save out a single Messages conversation on your Mac!
iOS 10: Deleting Previous Handwritten Messages
If you haven’t tried out iOS 10’s new handwriting mode in Messages, you’re gonna want to check out today’s Quick Tip. We’ll cover not only how to use this feature but how to erase the (potentially embarrassing) things you’ve drawn!
iOS 10: Drawing on Your Pictures in Messages
If you liked Melissa Holt’s Quick Tip about using Photos on the Mac to mark up images, then you’re gonna need to check out this one too. Wanna annoy your friends and family by drawing on the pictures you send them through Messages? Sure you do, and we’ll tell you how!
Facebook Messenger vs Apple Messages Encryption: Which is Better?
Facebook’s Messenger private chat feature now supports end-to-end encryption, much like Apple’s own Messages app. That said, there are differences in how the two handle keeping our chats private.