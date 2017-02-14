In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are (quite unbelievably) joined by the illustrious Kelly Guimont and discuss iPhone addiction, Shenanigans with Kelly (watch John shove foot directly in mouth). They also talk about why TV rocks, or sucks if you’re wrong, like John. They cap the show with a couple of show picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Apple Renews Carpool Karaoke: The Series for a Second Season
Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming back for a second season on Apple Music.
Instagram's New Tracking Feature, Dolby Vision and Apple TV 4K - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-19
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Instagram’s new Show Active Status feature, plus John explains the confusing state of Dolby Vision for Apple TV 4K owners.
Apple Trying to Score J.J. Abrams Sci-Fi Series for Apple Music
Apple is pushing to land a deal with J.J. Abrams for a new sci-fi drama series for Apple Music.
The Mac's Future, Ronald D. Moore's Apple TV Show Deal - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-18
John Martellaro and Bryan join Jeff Gamet to talk about the future of the Mac now that the iMac Pro is available, plus they dive into Apple’s latest original show deal with Ronald D. Moore.
Apple is Solving its Entertainment Business Problems on Multiple Fronts
Apple has had rough going in the past with an obsolete Apple TV and less than stellar relationships with the studios. That’s about to change.
TMO Background Mode Encore #2: Former Apple Senior Director Michael Gartenberg
Michael Gartenberg spent three years as Apple’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, reporting directly to Senior VP Phil Schiller. For his third appearance on Background Mode, we made a list of seven discussion items we both thought would be interesting. We got through two, but chatted about them in detail. The first was all about what’s to be gained by Apple allocating about a billion dollars to create original TV content. In the second segment, we talked about Apple’s struggles in the education market. Michael made some very interesting and very pointed observations. Don’t miss this one!
Apple TV Universal Search Adds Discovery Life, More
Apple TV’s Universal Search feature is inching closer to being an actual universal search now that Discovery Life GO, as well as a few other content providers, are on board.
Apple TV Single Sign-on Adds 10 More Service Providers
Ten more cable service providers just came on board for iOS 10’s Single Sign-on feature for the Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad.
Apple Hires Sony Pictures Television Executives for its Own TV Efforts
Apple brings two TV programming big hitters on board for Apple Music’s original content.
Plex Adds Live TV Viewing to iPhone, iPad
Plex’s latest up date lets you watch over the air HD TV shows live instead of having to record them first.
iPad mini on Life Support, Michael Lombardo at Apple - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-16
A new report is in line with our belief that the iPad mini is in its final days. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on the pending demise of Apple’s smallest iPad model, and on the company’s tablet strategy in general. They also look at what Michael Lombardo potentially joining the company could mean for its original TV show and movie plans.
Hulu with Live TV Streaming Service Launches on iOS, Apple TV, Xbox One
Hulu launched its live streaming service, called Hulu with Live TV, on Wednesday with 60 channels and a 50-hour cloud-based DVR system. Hulu Live will cost you US$39.99 a month unless you also want Showtime, which adds $8.99 to the price.
Verizon Ready to Launch its Own Streaming TV Service this Summer
AT&T offers streaming television through DirecTV Now, and soon Verizon will be on board with its own service this summer. The company has been hard at work lining up content deals and plans to offer its streaming service through set top boxes, smartphones, and tablets.
Spotify Goes after Apple Music's 'Carpool Karaoke' with 'Traffic Jams'
Spotify must think Apple Music has the right idea with this original video thing because it’s doing the same thing. Variety reported Wednesday that Spotify has purchased a show called Traffic Jams. Clearly borrowing from Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, Traffic Jams puts hip-hop producers and artists in a car and asks them to make a song in the back seat. We Apple fans may be inclined to dismiss this show because it’s a blatant ripoff. Ignore that instinct, though—that’s the way the TV industry works. Folks copy ideas, and sometimes they build on them. Instead, Spotify—which is beating Apple on users—is effectively validating Apple Music’s approach of using original video content to boost its steaming music business. That’s very interesting to me.
Skip TV Show Intros With New Netflix Button
Netflix is introducing a new “SKIP INTO” button. It lets you skip the opening credits of your TV show. It works on all episodes of most TV shows except the first episode. After all, you should at least be able to see it once, with the actor and director names in the beginning. Netflix usually already skips the introductions if you’re binging a show. It happens automatically if you watch a TV show and let the app automatically play the next episode. Nevertheless, it’s still a handy option, and it even works on shows where the credits play after several scenes, called a cold open or teaser. Right now the feature is only available on Netflix’s web app, but the company may roll it out to other platforms later on.
Mac Users Can Expect More Malware and TV Shows Are Good for Apple Music - ACM 398
With state-sponsored hackers from Russia developing malware for the Mac, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet fear Mac users can expect more malware in the future. They also discuss the negativity that greeted Planet of the Apps, and argue that TV shows are good for Apple Music. Plus, they visit listener comments on Net Neutrality.
Eddy Cue Says Video is a Big Part of Apple Music's Future
The future of streaming music is streaming media, according to Apple’s Eddy Cue, which is why the company is behind shows like Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. The “Apple Music is more than just music” message is one he’s already expressed, and it’s a sign Apple’s competition in the streaming music market is growing beyond Spotify and Tidal to more inclusive services like Amazon Prime.
Apple Music's Reality TV Plans - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-14
Apple is making a push into original video content for Apple Music with Planet of the Apps and other shows. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at how reality TV fits in with Apple’s plans. They also look at the state of personal privacy with smart TVs and more.