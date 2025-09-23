Apple Devices App: Easy Windows Guide for iPhone owners

The Apple Devices app replaces the old “device” part of iTunes on Windows. Use it to install updates, make encrypted local backups, restore a glitchy iPhone, and move files by cable—fast and without iCloud.

Before you start

Windows 10 or Windows 11 updated

A good USB cable (avoid hubs/docks)

iPhone charged above 50% or plugged in

Your passcode and Apple ID details handy

1) Install Apple Devices on Windows

Open Microsoft Store and search Apple Devices. Install, then launch it from Start. If your iPhone isn’t recognized after first run, restart Windows and try again.

2) Connect and “Trust” your iPhone

Plug in the iPhone via USB. Unlock the phone and tap Trust This Computer. In Apple Devices, select your iPhone from the sidebar to open its summary screen.

3) Make a local encrypted backup (recommended)

In the device screen, open Backups. Check Encrypt local backup so Health, Wi-Fi, and passwords are included. Set a strong backup password and store it safely. Click Back Up Now and wait for completion.

Why: Encrypted backups restore the most data with the least re-setup. Do this before big updates, repairs, or selling your phone.

On the summary screen, select Check for Update. Follow the prompts and keep the cable connected. After reboot, confirm Messages, apps, and Face ID/Touch ID work.

Tip: Run Step 3 first so you’re covered if anything glitches.

5) Restore iPhone (Standard → Recovery → DFU)

Standard restore (light touch)

Click Restore on the summary screen. Follow prompts; this can reinstall iOS without wiping if the system is healthy.

Recovery Mode restore (fixes failed updates/boot loops)

Disconnect the iPhone. Enter Recovery Mode (button combo varies by model), then reconnect. In Apple Devices, choose Update first; if it fails, choose Restore (erases content). When done, pick Restore from this computer and select your encrypted backup.

DFU restore (deepest firmware reload)

Use DFU only if Recovery fails. Enter DFU with the exact button timing for your model, connect, then Restore. Afterward, restore from your local encrypted backup.

6) Transfer files with File Sharing (no iCloud)

Open File Sharing in Apple Devices. Pick an app that supports documents (media player, notes, file manager). Drag files into or out of the app’s Documents list. Eject the device before unplugging.

Use cases: Large 4K videos, offline playlists, PDFs, project files.

Tips

Lighter Windows loads and a direct motherboard USB port make transfers more reliable.

Keep the encrypted backup password safe—there’s no recovery if you forget it.

If you switch PCs, move the backup folder before creating your first backup to keep things tidy on an external drive.

FAQs

Is Apple Devices the same as iTunes? No. Apple split iTunes into Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows. Apple Devices handles backups, updates, and restores.

Can I back up without iCloud? Yes—use Apple Devices to create local (encrypted) backups to your PC.

When should I use Recovery vs DFU? Try Recovery Mode first for failed updates or boot loops. Use DFU only if Recovery can’t complete.

Do I need Apple Music too? Only if you manage a local music library. Device management stays in Apple Devices.

Summary

Install Apple Devices from Microsoft Store. Connect iPhone, unlock, and tap Trust. Create an encrypted local backup. Update iOS from the summary screen. If issues persist, Restore → Recovery Mode → DFU (in that order). Use File Sharing for big cable transfers.

Conclusion

For Windows users, the Apple Devices app is the simplest way to control your iPhone: back up securely, update safely, and recover from problems when they pop up. Do an encrypted backup first, then handle updates and restores with confidence.