Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 5 for iPhone to Developers

Apple has rolled out iOS 26 beta 5 to developers, pushing the redesigned iPhone software closer to public release. The new build, 23A5308g, follows beta 4 from last month and arrives just a week after the company launched the first public beta. With the final version expected in September, Apple is using these developer releases to refine performance and polish the interface.

Beta 5 doesn’t introduce any major new features, but it continues the trend of design adjustments and system behavior tweaks seen in earlier versions. Developers can download the latest build from the Apple Developer Program or directly on compatible iPhones by heading to Settings > General > Software Update and selecting iOS 26 Developer Beta.

Tweaks, Reversions, and System Behavior

Each beta in the iOS 26 cycle has made small but noticeable changes. Beta 2 improved legibility in Control Center, restructured Safari’s menus, and added borders to High Contrast Mode for better accessibility. Beta 3 added opaqueness to previously transparent tab bars and introduced new wallpaper colors. Beta 4 walked back those transparency tweaks, restoring the original look and reintroducing notification summaries for news and entertainment apps.

Beta 5 appears focused on refining these changes and stabilizing features. Notification Center still uses absolute transparency when pulled down, something that may be addressed in a future build. As with all pre-release software, Apple continues to test interface consistency and system responsiveness across devices.

Compatibility and Apple Intelligence Requirements

Apple describes iOS 26 as a major design upgrade, with new capabilities in Messages, Phone, Maps, CarPlay, Wallet, and Music. It also introduces Apple Intelligence, a suite of features powered by on-device machine learning. However, these features won’t be available to everyone. Apple limits Apple Intelligence access to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

iOS 26 runs on the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later. If you’re using an iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max, this update marks the end of the line. Those devices will remain on iOS 18, which will continue to receive security updates, but not the newer features or interface.

Developers are advised to back up their devices before installing the beta. It’s best to use a device dedicated to testing, as bugs and unfinished features are common in pre-release builds. Public beta testers can access similar features by enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program at beta.apple.com, while developers can use developer.apple.com.