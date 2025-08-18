Apple Rolls Out Fourth Public Betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and More

Apple has released the fourth public betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, and HomePod Software 26. The release comes just hours after developers received the seventh beta, keeping the public and developer versions closely aligned.

What’s New in the Latest Beta

The update builds on features introduced in developer beta 7. Users testing this release will see the return of the Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch and the addition of Adaptive Power Notifications. These adjustments show Apple continuing to refine health tracking and battery management tools as the software approaches its final release.

Earlier betas had already introduced Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language. On the Lock Screen, the effect made the clock and passcode buttons more translucent. Navigation bars were adjusted to improve readability, while Settings toggles now shift into the Liquid Glass material when tapped. Animations for app launches and exits became faster with a subtle bounce effect. iPadOS users also saw a redesigned Preview app with larger, more accessible buttons.

Other refinements in public beta 3 included a new onboarding video that guided users through design changes, the removal of the Camera app’s Classic Mode toggle in favor of swipe-based navigation, and an expanded ringtone collection. Variants such as Buoyant, Dreamer, and Surge were added, along with a new tone called Little Bird.

According to Apple’s release notes, these betas continue to test under-the-hood improvements while polishing features introduced earlier in the cycle. Frequent public betas give Apple feedback from a wider pool of users. This helps the company fix performance issues and refine features before the official release.

You can join the Apple Beta Software Program by enrolling through Apple’s website. Once registered, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and select the public beta from the “Beta Updates” row.