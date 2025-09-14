Does Target take Apple Pay?

Short answer: Yes. Target supports Apple Pay in stores nationwide and in its iOS app. Online, Apple Pay shows up in Safari on compatible Apple devices.

In stores

  • Tap iPhone or Apple Watch at any staffed lane or self-checkout.
  • Note: Target Circle credit/debit cards can’t be added to Apple Wallet, so you can’t tap with them via Apple Pay.

Online and in the app

  • Apple Pay is available in the Target iOS app. On the web, you’ll see Apple Pay in Safari on eligible Apple devices.

Tips

  • If you want the 5% Target Circle discount and Apple Pay convenience, pay with a non-Circle card in Apple Wallet and scan your Target account barcode for rewards separately.

