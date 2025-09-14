Does Target take Apple Pay?

Short answer: Yes. Target supports Apple Pay in stores nationwide and in its iOS app. Online, Apple Pay shows up in Safari on compatible Apple devices.

In stores

Tap iPhone or Apple Watch at any staffed lane or self-checkout.

Note: Target Circle credit/debit cards can’t be added to Apple Wallet, so you can’t tap with them via Apple Pay.

Online and in the app

Apple Pay is available in the Target iOS app. On the web, you’ll see Apple Pay in Safari on eligible Apple devices.

Tips