Does Target take Apple Pay?

Short answer: Yes. Target supports Apple Pay in stores nationwide and in its iOS app. Online, Apple Pay shows up in Safari on compatible Apple devices.
In stores
- Tap iPhone or Apple Watch at any staffed lane or self-checkout.
- Note: Target Circle credit/debit cards can’t be added to Apple Wallet, so you can’t tap with them via Apple Pay.
Online and in the app
- Apple Pay is available in the Target iOS app. On the web, you’ll see Apple Pay in Safari on eligible Apple devices.
Tips
- If you want the 5% Target Circle discount and Apple Pay convenience, pay with a non-Circle card in Apple Wallet and scan your Target account barcode for rewards separately.