How to Access iCloud Calendar on Android (2025 Guide)

You can access your iCloud Calendar on Android, and there are two reliable ways to do it: using a third-party CalDAV sync app or by exporting your iCloud calendar to Google Calendar. While Apple doesn’t offer native Android support, these workarounds let you stay synced with your Apple calendar right from your Android phone or tablet.

How to Access iCloud Calendar on Android

There are two main methods for accessing your iCloud Calendar on Android devices. Choose the one that best fits your needs.

Method 1: Use a CalDAV Sync App (Best for Ongoing Use)

This method gives you two-way syncing, perfect for users who want to edit and manage events on Android.

1. Get Your iCloud Calendar URL

On a desktop, go to iCloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID (Apple Account).

Click Calendar, then select the calendar you want to sync. Click the Share icon next to the calendar. Enable Public Calendar, then copy the WebCal link that appears.

NOTE You’ll modify this link later, but don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

2. Install a CalDAV App on Android

Go to the Google Play Store and install a CalDAV-compatible app such as One Calendar.

3. Configure the Sync

Open the app and follow the prompts to add an account. Use your Apple ID email and app-specific password (generate one at appleid.apple.com). Paste the iCloud calendar link, replacing webcal:// with https:// .

4. Allow Permissions and Start Syncing

Grant any necessary permissions for calendar access. The app will sync your iCloud events to your Android calendar app.

Method 2: Export iCloud Calendar to Google Calendar (One-Way Sync)

This method is easier to set up but only offers one-way syncing. Changes made on Android won’t reflect back to iCloud.

1. Get the WebCal Link from iCloud

Go to iCloud.com > Calendar. Click the Share icon on the calendar and check Public Calendar. Copy the WebCal URL provided.

2. Modify the Link

Paste the URL into a notepad and change the prefix from webcal:// to https:// .

3. Add to Google Calendar

On your desktop, go to Google Calendar. In the left sidebar, click + Add other calendars > From URL. Paste the modified link and click Add Calendar.

4. View on Android

Open the Google Calendar app on your Android device. Your iCloud events will appear under the new calendar.

NOTE This is a read-only method. Events you create on Android won’t sync back to iCloud.

Which Method Should You Use?

Use Method 1 (CalDAV) if you want full two-way syncing and control from your Android device.

Use Method 2 (Export to Google) if you only need read-only access to iCloud events.

Tips for Using iCloud Calendar on Android

Use CalDAV for real-time two-way sync between iCloud and Android.

between iCloud and Android. Always disable public sharing after setup to protect your calendar’s privacy.

after setup to protect your calendar’s privacy. Avoid logging in to iCloud via Android browsers , as functionality is limited.

, as functionality is limited. Test your setup by adding an event on both ends to verify synchronization.

by adding an event on both ends to verify synchronization. Use Google Calendar for better integration with Android notifications and widgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I access my iCloud calendar on Android without a Mac or iPhone?

Yes, as long as you can access iCloud.com on a desktop browser, you can retrieve your calendar link and sync it to Android. Is there an official iCloud Calendar app for Android?

No, Apple doesn’t offer an official iCloud app for Android. You’ll need to use a third-party CalDAV sync tool or import your calendar into Google Calendar. Is it safe to use third-party apps with my iCloud login?

Use only well-reviewed apps from trusted developers. One Calendar, for example, is open-source and respected in the Android privacy community. Always use an app-specific password from your Apple ID settings for extra security.

Summary

Feature CalDAV App (Method 1) Google Calendar (Method 2) Two-way sync ✅ Yes ❌ No Works with Android calendar apps ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Requires public calendar sharing ❌ No ✅ Yes (temporary) Best for Power users Simple read-only access

Conclusion

While Apple doesn’t make it easy, you can access your iCloud Calendar on Android with just a few extra steps. Whichever method you choose, you’ll stay organized and connected!