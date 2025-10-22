How to Access Your Apple TV and Peacock Streaming Bundle

The partnership between Apple and NBCUniversal has introduced a highly anticipated streaming bundle, combining the exclusive, award-winning content of Apple TV with the live sports and extensive movie library available on Peacock. This joint subscription offers substantial savings, simplifying the streaming landscape for customers by consolidating two major platforms. Understanding the specific steps required to sign up and access the combined service is the first step to enjoying a vast new library of entertainment.

Choose Your Discounted Tier

The combined Apple TV and Peacock offering is available in two cost-effective tiers in the United States, providing roughly a 35-40 percent discount compared to purchasing both services separately. Current subscribers to Apple One Family or Premier tiers can enjoy an even deeper, 35 percent reduction on the ad-free Premium Plus option. Details about the pricing structure and savings are outlined in the official launch announcement, confirming the significant value of the new deal.

Select Peacock Premium: Opt for the $14.99 per month tier, which includes Apple TV and the standard, ad-supported Peacock content. (Note: Peacock Premium alone is $10.99/month and Apple TV+ is $12.99/month; the bundle reflects a combined discount.) Select Peacock Premium Plus: Choose the $19.99 per month tier to enjoy both Apple TV and the ad-free Peacock service, which also unlocks offline downloads for select titles.

Initiating the Sign-Up Process

For new and existing subscribers, the companies designed the sign-up process to be straightforward, eliminating the need for complex activations. The subscription is handled through the existing accounts of both services, leveraging the platforms already supported by Apple and NBCUniversal.

Navigate to the designated promotional page for the Apple TV and Peacock bundle, typically found on the Apple Services or Peacock subscription portal. Use your existing Apple Account credentials to initiate the purchase and subscription setup, which will then link your services. Log in separately to the Apple TV and Peacock apps on your preferred devices using your established account information for each service.

Accessing Content Across Devices

One of the major benefits of this partnership is the wide compatibility across various platforms. You do not need the most recent Apple TV hardware to access the content, as both the Apple TV and Peacock applications are widely available across smart TVs, streaming sticks, and mobile devices. To confirm which streaming boxes and smart televisions support the services, you can check a full list of Apple TV and Home products.

Open the Apple TV App: Log in with your Apple Account to access exclusive originals like Ted Lasso and Severance on your chosen device. Open the Peacock App: Log in with your Peacock Account to stream live sports, including select NBA games, plus movies and originals.

FAQ

Does the bundle require a specific Apple device? No, the bundle does not require new hardware. Both the Apple TV and Peacock apps are available across a variety of supported devices, including Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K) and other non-Apple platforms. Can I upgrade from the Premium to the Premium Plus tier later? Yes, you can typically upgrade your tier through the subscription management section of the platform where you initially signed up. This allows you to gain access to ad-free viewing and offline downloads. Is the discounted pricing available outside of the United States? The initial bundle offer and pricing are specifically for customers in the United States. Availability in other regions would be subject to future announcements from Apple and NBCUniversal.

Maximizing Value From Your Joint Subscription

Securing your new combined subscription is a simple process that unlocks a large library of premium programming while delivering significant savings. The integration is seamless, focusing on ease of use across the platforms you already own. To maximize the value of your joint service, verify your eligibility, choose between the ad-supported or ad-free tier, leverage any existing Apple One subscription for greater discounts, download both apps on your preferred devices, and ensure you have an active Apple Account, which is possible even if you create an Apple account on Android.