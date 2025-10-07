Full List of Apple TV and Home Products in Order

Apple’s ecosystem extends beyond iPhones and Macs — its Apple TV and Home products have evolved into powerful smart home hubs and entertainment centers. From the first-generation Apple TV to the latest HomePod and Apple TV 4K, these devices reflect Apple’s growing focus on seamless integration, premium design, and smart home control.

Here’s a full list of Apple TV and Home devices in order, showing how Apple transformed your living room experience over time.

Apple TV: From Streamer to Smart Home Hub

The Apple TV began as a simple media streaming box but has grown into a high-performance hub for both entertainment and HomeKit automation.

1. Apple TV (1st Generation) – 2007

The original Apple TV debuted as a small silver box designed to sync media from iTunes. It offered up to 160GB of storage and supported 720p playback. It was more of a “digital media player” than a true streaming device.

2. Apple TV (2nd Generation) – 2010

Apple redesigned the device, shrinking it into a black box and focusing on streaming rather than local storage. It introduced Netflix streaming, making Apple TV a real competitor in the living room.

3. Apple TV (3rd Generation) – 2012

This model added 1080p HD support and improved the processor. It also brought a smoother UI experience and faster Wi-Fi connectivity.

4. Apple TV HD (4th Generation) – 2015

With tvOS, Apple made Apple TV feel like a true iOS device for the TV. The new Siri Remote, App Store support, and games turned it into a versatile streaming hub. You can set up your Apple TV 4K in just a few steps, making it easy to connect with your Apple ecosystem.

5. Apple TV 4K (1st Generation) – 2017

Apple entered the 4K era with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, offering a sharp, cinematic experience. Powered by the A10X Fusion chip, it brought performance closer to the iPhone lineup.

6. Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) – 2021

This version upgraded to the A12 Bionic chip, improved frame rate for HDR, and introduced a redesigned Siri Remote with a click wheel for easier navigation.

7. Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) – 2022

The 2022 model added HDR10+ support, a USB-C Siri Remote, and a smaller, fanless design. It became the most powerful yet energy-efficient Apple TV.

If you’re troubleshooting playback issues, refer to this Apple TV incompatible content error guide.

Apple Home Devices: Smart Audio and Automation

Apple’s smart home ecosystem is built around HomeKit and the Home app — the foundation of its smart home experience.

HomeKit, introduced in 2014, connects and controls compatible devices such as lights, locks, thermostats, and cameras. It focuses on privacy and secure communication across all Apple devices.

The Home app, launched in 2016, became the control center for managing every HomeKit accessory — allowing users to control devices, create automation routines, and manage rooms directly from iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Both HomeKit and the Home app work together to unify all smart devices into one simple, intuitive interface.

1. HomeKit – 2014

Apple introduced HomeKit with iOS 8, enabling users to securely connect and control third-party smart devices under one platform. It emphasized privacy and compatibility, creating a foundation for Apple’s entire smart home strategy.

2. Home App – 2016

Launched with iOS 10, the Home app brought a visual interface to HomeKit. It made managing smart lights, plugs, and sensors easy while allowing users to group devices and set automation scenes using Siri voice commands.

3. HomePod (1st Generation) – 2018

The original HomePod delivered rich, 360° audio and acted as a HomeKit hub, allowing users to control their smart homes with Siri.

4. HomePod mini – 2020

Smaller but powerful, the HomePod mini expanded Apple’s smart home reach. It supported Thread technology, offering more reliable communication between HomeKit devices, and seamlessly integrated with the Home app. Read about a user’s long-term HomePod mini experience and conclusion.

5. HomePod (2nd Generation) – 2023

Apple brought back the HomePod with Spatial Audio, temperature and humidity sensors, and Matter support, making it compatible with a wider range of smart home products.

6. HomePod mini (2024 Edition)

The updated HomePod mini refined its sound and improved Siri’s responsiveness while deepening integration with Apple TV and the Home app. Interestingly, Apple skipped announcing a HomePod mini 2, but the current version remains one of the most popular Apple smart speakers.

Apple TV + Home: The Perfect Pair

Apple’s TV and Home lineup works best together. Your Apple TV doubles as a Home hub, allowing you to control lights, cameras, and thermostats from your couch.

Paired with HomePod or HomePod mini, it delivers synchronized sound, voice control, and hands-free playback — forming the core of your HomeKit-powered setup.

FAQs

What are all the Apple TV models released so far? Apple has released multiple Apple TV models, starting from the first-generation Apple TV in 2007 to the latest Apple TV 4K, including 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations with varying features.

What is the difference between Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K? Apple TV 4K supports 4K resolution, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, while Apple TV HD is limited to 1080p resolution. 4K also offers faster processing and improved streaming performance.

Which Apple Home devices can work with Apple TV? Apple TV works seamlessly with HomeKit devices like HomePod, HomePod mini, smart lights, thermostats, and cameras, acting as a hub for smart home automation.

Is Apple TV still being updated with new software? Yes, Apple regularly updates Apple TV models with the latest tvOS, adding new features, security patches, and enhanced compatibility with other Apple devices.

Can older Apple TV models stream 4K content? No, only the Apple TV 4K models support 4K content. Older models, including Apple TV HD and earlier generations, are limited to 1080p resolution.



Final Thoughts

From HomeKit’s launch in 2014 to the 2024 Apple TV 4K and HomePod lineup, Apple’s home devices have evolved into a cohesive and intelligent ecosystem. Though no new model was announced this year, here’s why Apple TV stayed off stage.

If you’re building a connected home, investing in Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen or newer) and a HomePod mini is the best starting point. Together, they bring entertainment, automation, and effortless control — powered by HomeKit, the Home app, and Apple’s unmatched ecosystem integration.

As Apple continues to expand its support for Matter and enhance the Home experience, the future of Apple TV and Home devices promises even deeper smart home intelligence — elegantly wrapped in Apple’s signature simplicity.