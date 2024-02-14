Apple Vision Pro Keeps Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It

The Apple Vision Pro has Apple fans marveling at the latest and greatest from the company, but some users are complaining about the device crashing. This shouldn’t be too surprising considering how novel the device and operating software are, but it’s likely to be annoying. Let’s take a look at some solutions.

How to Stop Apple Vision Pro from Crashing

You have two options to stop an Apple Vision Pro from crashing: force restart the device and/or wipe it clean. It would be a good idea to attempt the force restart first. Save wiping the device for when you are certain there is no other option.

1. Force Restart the Vision Pro

Just like when an iPhone or a Mac is acting buggy, a good force restart typically handles any minor issues.

Time needed: 2 minutes To force restart your Vision Pro, follow these steps: On your Vision Pro, press and hold the top button on the left side of the device along with the Digital Crown. Hold these two buttons until the display goes black. Continue to hold even if you see the power slider or Force Quit Applications window. Hold the two buttons until you see a black screen. You should then see the Apple logo as the device reboots. Press and hold the buttons again if you do not see the logo.

2. Factory Reset the Vision Pro

NOTE This will bring your Vision Pro to its factory defaults.

If resetting the Vision Pro didn’t help clear any bugs, then you may want to consider performing a factory reset on the device. This will give you a fresh Vision Pro to work with.

Navigate to Settings. Tap General. Select Transfer or Reset Apple Vision Pro. Tap Erase All Content and Settings. You may need to enter your Apple ID password. Confirm your decision.

If you continue to have issues with your Vision Pro, consider contacting Apple Support. More than likely, however, it’s a small issue that should be cleared by either of the above solutions. You may also want to take a look at how to delete apps on your Vision Pro.