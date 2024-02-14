Why Is There No Sound on My New Apple Vision Pro? Here’s How to Fix it

If your Apple Vision Pro has no sound, you need to check out this guide that might help you fix this error. It has happened to me, as well as multiple other users. This could be because the faulty speakers or the speakers are not simply attached. No matter the case, let’s look at everything you need to do.

What To Do If Your Apple Vision Pro Has No Sound

When it comes to fixing your new Apple Vision Pro while experiencing audio issues, here are a few things you can try.

Remove Speaker Straps and Reattach Them

Apple Vision Pro has no sound because of certain errors with the Speaker straps that may not be properly attached. Hence, the best way to fix this is by removing the straps and then reattaching them back.

Time needed: 5 minutes You simply need a SIM card ejector pin for this, and that’s it.

Look for a small hole on the attached side of the strap. Then, use the SIM card ejector pin and push it in the hole. The speaker strap will come right off.

You can do the same with the other side as well. Then, reassemble it and place it back, and you will hear the click sound once it is done successfully. The solution worked for many and they could finally get the speakers to work.

Visit the Apple Support Center

However, the above solution may not work for everyone, and you might need to take your Apple Vision Pro to the support center. Make sure to take all the accessories and box along with it. Many users have done the same, and their devices have been replaced after a proper diagnosis.

Let us know in the comment section what worked for you.