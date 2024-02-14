If you’re having issues with Immersive Video not playing on your Apple Vision Pro, I’ve got just the solution for you. No doubt many went with the Vision Pro for the 180-degree 3D and 8K video formatting, which provides a massive entertainment experience. However, if Immersive Video isn’t playing properly, let’s take a look at your options.

How to Fix Immersive Video Not Playing on Apple Vision Pro

There are two major things you can do If you need to fix immersive video not playing on your Apple Vision Pro: reboot the device or sign in and out of your Apple ID. It’s highly likely that a small issue or bug is the cause of Immersive Video not playing on your Vision Pro.

1. Reboot the Vision Pro

Simply performing a force restart on your Apple Vision Pro should do the trick if you’re experiencing Immersive Video issues.

Time needed: 2 minutes Follow these steps to force restart your Vision Pro: On your Vision Pro, press and hold the physical top-left button and the Digital Crown. The top button is on top of the device, and the Digital Crown is on the side. Continue to hold these buttons even if you see the power slider or Force Quit applications menu. Continue to hold the buttons until the screen goes black. You should then see the Apple logo as the device reboots. Press and hold the buttons again if the Apple logo does not appear.

2. Sign In and Out of Your Apple ID

NOTE You will need your Apple ID and password.

Users within the Apple Support community are also recommending signing out of your Apple ID and then signing back in.

Navigate to Settings on your Vision Pro. Tap Your Name. Scroll down and select Sign Out. Enter your password for Apple ID and then select Turn Off. Your Vision Pro may ask you what data you would like to keep. Select Sign Out. You can sign back in via Settings > Sign in to your Apple Vision Pro (where you found your name).

If neither of these options works for you, you should get in contact with Apple Support. Considering the price, you deserve a full and immersive video-playing experience.