How to Block My Number on iPhone When Calling: 5 Ways

How to block your number in caller ID on iPhone?

1. Use iPhone Settings to Hide Caller ID

The easiest way is to disable your Caller ID from the iPhone’s settings.

Open Settings and select Apps at the bottom. Scroll down and tap Phone. Select Show My Caller ID, and toggle the switch off.

Once you do this, your number will remain hidden for all outgoing calls until you turn it back on.

2. Dialing codes to hide Caller ID in different countries

If you want to hide your number just for a single call, dialing a country-specific code before the phone number works well. Here is a table with codes for many countries:

Country / Region Code to block Caller ID (per call) Notes United States, Canada *67 Works across NANP (North America) United Kingdom, Ireland 141 (landline), #31# (mobile) Hide your number for one call Australia 1831 (landline), #31# (mobile) Works on both types France #31# (mobile), 3651 (landline) Varies by device type Germany *31# (most networks), some use #31# Depends on the provider South Africa #31# (cell phones), 31 (landline) Varies by network Japan 184 Code for per-call hiding India #31# (mobile) Works on GSM; may depend on settings Italy, Spain *67# (landline), #31# (mobile) Device-dependent Sweden #31# Standard per-call code Switzerland #31#, or *31# + number Works as call-by-call Argentina *31# (landline), #31# (cell) Varies by line type Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Romania, & others #31# Common across many GSM countries

The recipient will usually see “No Caller ID” instead of your number. This method works instantly and is great if you don’t want to hide your number permanently. Of course, emergency services will still see your number. This is standard in most places for safety reasons.

3. Ask your carrier to block Caller ID

Mobile carriers can block your caller ID at the network level. This means your number will always be hidden when making calls unless you choose to show it.

Contact your carrier’s customer service. Ask them to enable Caller ID blocking for your line. Some carriers may allow you to control this through their official app or website.

Keep in mind that some carriers may charge for this service.

4. Use a second number app

If you want more flexibility, you can use apps that give you a second phone number. Apps like Google Voice or other number-masking services allow you to call without revealing your real number. This is especially useful for work, online selling, or protecting privacy.

Some users report that the “Show My Caller ID” toggle is missing from iPhone settings. This usually happens if the carrier controls the caller ID.

In such cases, call your carrier and request activation of the feature!

Tips

Use *67 for quick one-time hidden calls in the US.

Turn off Caller ID in settings if you want all calls private.

Save time by creating a contact with *67 pre-dialed for frequent hidden calls in the US.

Check with your carrier if Caller ID blocking is not available.

Remember, emergency numbers (like 911) will always see your number even if Caller ID is blocked.

FAQ

Can I block my number for all calls on iPhone? Yes. Go to Settings > Apps > Phone > Show My Caller ID and turn it off. This hides your number for every call you make. Why don’t I see the option to turn off Caller ID on my iPhone? This happens when your carrier restricts it. You will need to contact your carrier to enable or disable caller ID blocking. Does *67 work for text messages, too? No, *67 only works for phone calls. Text messages will still show your number. Can someone find out my number even if I block it? In most cases, no. However, certain services like emergency numbers and some call-blocking apps may still reveal your number.

Conclusion

Blocking your number on iPhone is simple once you know the available methods. Whether you want to hide it permanently through settings or rely on apps for added privacy, there is a solution for every situation.

Just remember that some calls, especially emergency services, will always display your number. Use these methods wisely to protect your privacy while staying in control of who sees your caller ID.

