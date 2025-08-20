How to Make Anonymous Calls on iPhone (No Caller ID)

Want to make a call without showing your number? Your iPhone has built-in tools to hide your caller ID, and there are also quick codes you can dial when you want to make a one-time private call. Whether you’re protecting your privacy, avoiding unwanted callbacks, or simply testing features, it only takes a few settings or a simple star code to stay anonymous. In this guide, we’ll walk you through every method for making calls with no caller ID on iPhone.

How to Call with No Caller ID on iPhone

There are several ways to hide your caller ID on iPhone, depending on whether you want to block your number permanently, make a private call temporarily, or control caller ID on a contact-by-contact basis. Let’s go step by step.

Step 1: How to Make Number Private Using a Code

One of the fastest ways to hide your number is by using a code before dialing. In the U.S., dialing *67 before the number you’re calling will block your caller ID for that call only. For example, to call (555) 123-4567 privately, you would dial *67 5551234567.

Outside the U.S., many countries use #31# followed by the phone number. This makes it easy to place a private call without changing settings on your iPhone. Remember, this method only works on a call-by-call basis, so your number will show normally on your next call unless you use the code again.

Step 2: How to Block Caller ID Directly in iPhone Settings

If you want every call you make to appear as “No Caller ID,” you can change the setting in your iPhone. Go to Settings > Phone > Show My Caller ID and toggle it off. Once disabled, all outgoing calls will hide your number automatically.

Some carriers don’t allow this option to be managed directly from your iPhone. If you don’t see the “Show My Caller ID” toggle, you’ll need to check with your carrier (more on that below).

Step 3: How to Temporarily Share Your Number on Caller ID

If you’ve turned off caller ID by default but want to show your number for a specific call, you can override it by using another code. In most regions, you can dial *82 before the number (in the U.S.) or use *31# in other areas. This temporarily unblocks your caller ID for that call only.

This flexibility is useful if you’ve set your phone to private but occasionally need people to recognize your number, such as when calling back a business or confirming a reservation.

Can Your Service Provider Block Caller ID Permanently?

Yes. Most carriers offer the option to permanently block your caller ID at the account level. This means all calls from your number will appear private by default. If you choose this route, you can still override it with a code (like *82) when you want your number to show.

This method is especially helpful if you never want your number to appear publicly, but keep in mind that it requires contacting your carrier’s support to enable.

Is There Anyone You Can’t Block from Seeing Your Number?

Even if you turn off caller ID, there are some exceptions. Emergency services, toll-free numbers, and some businesses may still see your number even when it’s hidden. This ensures safety and compliance with regulations, so don’t rely on caller ID blocking for these types of calls.

Tips for Making Private Calls on iPhone

When making private calls, consistency matters. If you only need to hide your number occasionally, the *67 or #31# code is the simplest option. If you want long-term privacy, turning off caller ID in Settings or asking your carrier for permanent blocking is more effective.

Keep in mind that some people may ignore calls that appear as “No Caller ID” or “Unknown Caller,” so use these features thoughtfully. Also, test your method before relying on it—dial a friend to confirm your number is actually hidden.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does *67 still work on iPhone?

Yes. Dialing *67 before a number still hides your caller ID in the U.S. Other countries use #31# instead. How to set iPhone to make private calls by default?

Disable caller ID in Settings > Phone > Show My Caller ID or ask your carrier to block it permanently on your account. How do I show my caller ID again on iPhone?

Simply return to Settings > Phone > Show My Caller ID and toggle it back on. If blocked through your carrier, you’ll need to contact them or use a code like *82 to temporarily reveal your number. Can I block my number when calling everyone?

Yes, but emergency services, toll-free lines, and some businesses will still see your number even if it’s blocked.

Summary

Use *67 or #31# before dialing for one-time private calls. Turn off caller ID in Settings > Phone > Show My Caller ID for ongoing privacy. Use *82 or similar codes to temporarily unblock your number. Ask your carrier to block caller ID permanently if you want account-level control. Remember, some numbers like emergency services can always see your number.

Conclusion

Making private calls on iPhone is simple once you know your options. From quick one-time codes to permanent settings through your carrier, Apple gives you flexibility in how you share your number. Just remember that blocking caller ID can sometimes cause your calls to be ignored, so use these features wisely. Whether you want to hide your number occasionally or keep it private all the time, your iPhone has you covered.