Bricked iPhone 16 after iOS 26.0.1 update: 6 possible fixes

If your iPhone 16 doesn’t start after updating, you can recover it at home even if it’s bricked. While the fixes listed are stated to work on iPhone 16, some may also apply to older models. Use Finder on macOS or iTunes or Apple Devices on Windows.

Fixing an iPhone 16 that won’t start after updating to iOS 26.0.1

1. Force restart iPhone 16

The first thing to try is a regular forced restart. To do that:

Time needed: 5 minutes Quickly press and release Volume Up. Quickly press and release Volume Down. Press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

2. Charge, then retry the force restart

A drained battery often mimics a brick, and updates require a lot of power. Therefore, your juice may have been depleted midway through the process, shortly or after its completion. Try the steps below:

Connect the phone to a reliable USB-C charger. Wait at least 30 minutes. If your iPhone doesn’t start on its own, try the force-restart steps again.

If things went sideways with the update, your best bet is trying to restore the device using Recovery Mode. Follow the instructions below.

On a Mac, open Finder. On Windows, open Apple Devices or iTunes. Connect the iPhone 16 with a USB-C cable. Press and release Volume Up, then Volume Down, then hold Side until the recovery screen appears. Choose Update when prompted in Finder or iTunes. This attempts a repair without erasing data.

4. Check cables, ports, and security software

If Update fails, before proceeding, it’s better to make sure your connection is working properly. Some things to have in mind:

Always use certified USB-C cables, and test data transfer using that cable and another device.

Try another USB port. Some computers, especially Windows PCs, are picky on which ports work well for device restoring.

Update macOS, iTunes , or the Apple Devices app.

, or the app. On Windows, temporarily disable third-party security software that may block device restore connections.

Retry the update after clearing the list above.

After ruling out issues with cables, USB ports, and software, repeat the steps from section #3, but choosing Restore instead. This erases the device and installs the latest iOS. After restoring, set up the iPhone using a backup, if you have one.

If the backup is corrupt, it will make your device boot-loop — there’s at least one confirmed case in which this happened. In this case, the safest path is setting up your iPhone as new and re-sync iCloud data instead.

6. If Recovery Mode fails, try DFU

DFU performs a deeper reinstall even than Recovery Mode. Here’s how to access that:

Connect to Finder or iTunes. Quickly press Volume Up, then Volume Down. Hold Side for 10 seconds, then continue holding Side while pressing Volume Down for 5 seconds. Release Side and keep holding Volume Down for 10 seconds. The iPhone screen will stay black; Finder or iTunes should offer a restore.

If the iPhone still loops to Recovery, schedule service. A hardware issue or a failed firmware handoff may require Apple’s tools.

Tips to restore an iPhone 16 bricked after iOS 26.0.1

Make sure macOS or iTunes/Apple Devices are up-to-date before restoring your iPhone.

If the updated device works fine, but starts boot-looping after restoring a backup, set up as new, then re-sync iCloud data.

The iPhone 16 supports USB-C. Use short, certified cables for stable restores. Make sure the cable supports data transfers, not only charging.

Apple offers Restore Nearby on supported models; try it when the prompt appears.

Restoring a bricked iPhone: FAQ

Does this also apply to iPhones 12–15? Yes. Force restart, Recovery, and DFU steps match for Face ID models. Use Finder or iTunes accordingly. Older models, however, don’t support Restore Nearby Will Restore erase my data? Restore erases local data. Update tries to keep data. If loops continue, consider setting up as new, then re-sync. Can another iPhone unbrick my iPhone 16? Apple supports a Restore Nearby feature on iPhones 16 and newer. When prompted, place devices together and follow onscreen steps.

Summary

Force restart the iPhone.

Charge for 30–60 minutes, then force restart again.

Enter Recovery Mode and choose Update in Finder / iTunes .

and choose Update in / . If Update fails, choose Restore .

fails, choose . Use DFU only if Recovery Mode fails.

fails. Check cables, ports, and software; retry the process.

Contact Apple or use Restore Nearby if supported.

You can usually fix a bricked iPhone 16 after update with Recovery Mode or DFU. Follow these steps carefully, verify cables and software, and escalate to Apple in case everything else fails.