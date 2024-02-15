Apple’s AirPods is arguably the best true wireless headset in the market. However, there are a bunch of fake AirPods that look exactly like Apple AirPods being sold in the market for a fraction of price of the original AirPods. Of course, these are of low quality and can’t outperform the genuine ones. But, people fall for it.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to check if AirPods are real using serial number.

How To Check if AirPods Are Real Using Serial Number

Apple AirPods come with a serial number that helps you in several ways, including checking its warranty status, and most importantly, verifying their authenticity.

1. Match AirPods’ Serial Number With Box

Time needed: 2 minutes Every pair of Apple AirPods has a 12-character unique serial number. If your pair of AirPods comes with 11 characters or less, that’s a red flag. Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. Go to Settings > Bluetooth. Locate your AirPods in the list of connected devices. Tap the (i) button next to your [Your Name] AirPods to access details. Look for the 12-character serial number. Note down the serial number and match it with the one on the AirPods original box.

Tip: You can also find the serial number engraved on both the earbuds and the case.

2. Check Apple AirPods authenticity on Apple Coverage

Once you have noted your Apple AirPods’ serial number, follow these steps.

Go directly to Apple’s Check Coverage webpage.

Enter the AirPods’ serial number in the designated box and fill in the captcha. Click the submit button. If the site successfully pulls the serial number, your AirPods are authentic.

3. Always Check Seller Reviews Before Buying Online

Another piece of advice is to always prefer buying any of the Apple products, including Apple AirPods, using Apple’s official store or official retail partner. If you buy via any third-party or e-commerce site, it’s important to read seller reviews from other customers to avoid receiving any counterfeit or knockoff products later.