How To Convert iPhone Photos Back to JPG Format [UPDATE]

If you find that the default file format for your iPhone’s photos is HEIC and you wanted JPG instead, here’s how to change it back.[UPDATE]

From Wikipedia: “The High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) is a container format for individual images and image sequences. HEIF image files are typically stored with filename extensions .heif or .heic. ” [or .HEIC]. It was introduced by Apple in iOS 11.

iOS 13.x has not changed the technology since I wrote my original article on April 3, 2019. Basically, as a refresher, I outlined:

How to change back a forth between HEIC and JPG file format for your photos. Why your screenshots are always in PNG format. Why the JPG photo format results in videos being shot in 1080p/60 fps. It sure would be nice to allow both JPG and a default of 4K/UHD/60 fps, but Apple has not yet seen fit to separate the photo and video preferences. How to convert HEIC photos to JPG. I also found this recent article to be well written and helpful. More (good) reading on why the HEIC format exists.

Windows 10 supports the HEIF format, but there is a lot of momentum on the side of JPG. In the last two years, I haven’t seen any indication of a dramatic, widespread shift to HEIF/HEIC except for, perhaps, some professional photographers. Finally, in early 2019, Google’s Android Pie started offering support for HEIC.