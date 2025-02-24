How to Install and Use FlekStore on iOS? Step-by-Step Guide

Sideloading on iOS has become a hot topic since Apple allowed alternative marketplaces to distribute apps in the EU. But what if you want to sideload apps on your iPhone and you reside outside the EU? Then Flekstore can be a great option. Whether you’re looking for apps or emulators, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of installing Flekstore on iOS and then show you how to use it.

What is FlekStore and What Can it Do?

Flekstore is a web-based tool that allows you to sideload apps on iOS without requiring a computer and jailbreaking your iPhone. It is available without any regional restrictions and works by signing apps using a developer certificate. You can either import your existing developer certificate, obtain one from Apple by enrolling in its annual $99 Developer Program, or purchase one from Flekstore for as low as $15.99.

You can sideload apps and tweaks from Flekstore’s ever-growing library or install them manually using IPA files downloaded from the Internet or a link to it. Additionally, if you can’t find a specific app, you can quickly add a repository or source that has the app that you’re looking for and download it from there.

You can access even more features if you subscribe to Flekstore’s $2.99 premium access plan. You can customize any app’s icon, name, or bundle ID and inject tweaks to install apps as duplicates. This makes Flekstore a great alternative to sideloading tools such as AltStore, ESign, Sideloadly, Aptoide, and more.

Is FlekStore a Safe Place to Get Apps?

Flekstore is a pretty safe place to download apps with a budding community of developers and users. But, given that you can use Flekstore to sideload apps from third-party repositories and sources, it’s necessary to be careful and only add ones that you trust. Many third-party repositories host apps and tweaks that may contain malware or spyware that can compromise your device’s privacy and security.

How to Install FlekStore on iOS?

Time needed: 5 minutes Unlike other apps, you don’t have to download FlekStore to use it on your iPhone. It’s a Progressive Web App, which means that you just need to bookmark its website and add it to the Home Screen. However, as you’ll be using FlekSt0re to install apps, you’ll need to add an MDM profile for it. Here’s how to do it: Go to flekstore.com using Safari. Tap on Get. Then, hit the Share icon.

Scroll down and tap Add to Home Screen. Now, add a title for the bookmark and tap Add.

Open the Flekst0re app from the Home Screen. Navigate to the Device tab and tap on Add Device.

When a prompt appears, tap Allow. Then, tap Close.

Launch the Settings app and tap Profile Downloaded. Tap Install in the top right corner and enter your Passcode.

Tap Install again to complete installing FlekSt0re on your device.



How to Sideload Apps With FlekStOre?

Adding FlekStore to the Home Screen and installing the MDM profile is just one part of the equation. If you want to sideload apps, you must first add a developer certificate to FlekStore. It’s required to sign the app’s IPA file and can initially take up to 33 days to set up. That said, here are the steps to do this:

NOTE Before you begin, you must navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security > Developer Mode on your iPhone to toggle on Developer mode. Also, make sure you aren’t running the beta version of iOS.

Open Flekst0re on your iPhone and go to the Device tab from the bottom. If you already have a certificate, tap Add Certificate and add the relevant files. If you have a Developer Account, tap Link Developer Account and add your IDs. If you don’t have either of those, select Developer Certificate + Premium Access.

Tap Buy Now. Then, hit Purchase to complete the transaction amounting to $15.99.



Once you have the certificate, go to the Apps tab and pick any app you want to install. Tap the Sign App option located beside the app’s icon to download and verify its IPA.



Once the app is downloaded and signed, tap Install to add the app to the Home Screen.