What Is Aptoide for iOS and How To Use It

If you have used Android at any time in the past 15 years, you have possibly heard of Aptoide. Since it’s a very popular service, you may be wondering if there’s a version of it for iOS. Check below for the short and long answers to that. Spoiler: there is some good news ahead.

What Is Aptoide? Is Aptoide Available on iOS?

Created in 2009, Aptoide was, at first, an alternative app installation method. The idea was simple: allow power users to install apps like one usually does on desktop Linux distributions.

Eventually, Aptoide became a full-fledged app store. Over the years, it grew in popularity, mainly for its openness — Aptoide is way less restrictive than Google’s Play Store.

However, did you know that there’s also a version of Aptoide for iOS? It doesn’t offer as many apps as on Android, but, according to the company, the number grows by the day.

How To Install and Use Aptoide on iOS

As of February 2025, there’s one major limitation to consider before proceeding. Presently, third-party iOS app stores, including Aptoide, are only available to users in the European Union.

There are some “app stores” accessible from anywhere, like TrollStore and its alternatives. However, these can be considered more like “app catalogs” since they only (and partially) automate a process called sideloading.

Sideloading allows you to install individual apps from outside Apple’s App Store, but requires a lengthy initial setup. There are also limitations, like having at most three sideloaded apps and being required to reinstall them every week.

If you live elsewhere, the guides linked in the previous paragraphs are your best bet. An alternative to that is jailbreaking your iPhone, though this only works on older models and can be quite risky. If you’re in the EU, keep reading to learn how to install Aptoide on iOS.

1. Installation

First, make sure you’re running a supported iOS version. Third-party app stores are only available on iOS 17.4 or higher or iPadOS 18 or higher. If your device isn’t compatible with these versions, you won’t be able to install Aptoide or any third-party store, even if you live in the EU.

Another limitation is that, for now, the iOS version is in a closed beta stage. You’ll need an access code to use it. If you open the Aptoide iOS download page, the Download button opens a dialog asking for your access code. In case you don’t have one, you can join the waitlist instead.

If you meet all of the above requirements, the installation is pretty simple. Apple will display a few warning messages, trying to dissuade you from the idea. Since Aptoide is a known and reputable source, however, you can just ignore the alarmism. The procedure goes as follows:

Time needed: 5 minutes Open Aptoide’s iOS page and tap Install Aptoide or Download — the exact wording may vary. Enter your e-mail address and access code. The first warning message will appear, stating that your app installation settings don’t allow installing apps from Aptoide. Tap OK. Open the Settings app and go to the authorization menu. It should be right below your Apple Account settings (your name and profile picture at the top of the screen). Tap Authorize. Go back to your browser and tap Install Aptoide or Download again. A new warning message, along the lines of “aptoide.com Would Like to Install an App Marketplace”, will appear. Tap Install App Marketplace.

2. Usage

Screenshot credit: Aptoide

After completing the steps above, the Aptoide icon should appear on your home screen alongside your other apps. Opening it for the first time will trigger a standard permission request dialog for notifications. This permission can be granted or denied without impacting the app’s functionality.

You’ll also see a welcome message, just tap Let’s Go to dismiss it. After that, you can start looking for apps to download. Here are some tips:

Aptoide’s initial screen is divided into categories. Most, if not all, of the apps currently available are games, but they are also organized by category.

The app doesn’t feature a search field yet. However, since the app selection is still limited, this shouldn’t be much of an issue for now.

There are four tabs at the bottom. Home is the starting screen. The Editorial features collections curated by the Aptoide staff. Updates are pretty much self-explanatory. Lastly, Bonus details, cashback offers, and other deals are available for in-app purchases.

is the starting screen. features collections curated by the Aptoide staff. are pretty much self-explanatory. Lastly, Bonus details, cashback offers, and other deals are available for in-app purchases. The first time you install an app through Aptoide, you may see a warning similar to the one displayed when installing the marketplace. In this case, just authorize the installation on the Settings app. Similarly, messages along the lines of Aptoide trying to install an app may appear whenever you, well, install apps.

Aptoide uses a cryptocurrency called AppCoin for purchasing apps and in-app items. You can purchase AppCoins or earn them by watching ads or performing other actions. None of these transactions are managed by Apple. That means refund requests, disputes, and similar issues must be handled directly with Aptoide.

For the same reason, you’ll need to provide payment details, even if they are stored in your Apple Account and Apple Wallet. You can also use PayPal to avoid sharing credit card information. Lastly, making purchases doesn’t require an AppCoin balance: the prices are converted to your local currency and then charged.

3. Updating Sideloaded Apps With Aptoide

Updating Aptoide apps is quite simple and very similar to updating apps through Apple’s own App Store. Do the following:

Open Aptoide and go to the Updates tab. Select the app you want to update and tap Update. A message saying Aptoide wants to install an app may appear. By now, you will likely be used to these. Just dismiss the warning and finish the update.

Third-party app stores are still pretty new to iOS, and not many people understand how they work. That’s precisely what Apple intends. However, while the company’s “walled garden” approach has its merits, it should be a choice, not something forced.

If you’re not sure Aptoide is the best option for you, there are a few alternatives. AltStore PAL leverages the developers’ expertise of years with sideloading, providing a great app catalog and a seamless experience. The Epic Games Store, as the name implies, focuses on games — and, yes, it has Fortnite. Lastly, if you’re interested in a monthly subscription for a curated app list you can install at will, check out Setapp.