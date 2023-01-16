How to Find a Dead Apple Watch

If you lost your Apple Watch, there are some solutions available for locating it. However, if you have lost your Apple Watch and you believe that the device is shut off or the battery is dead, you may have even less options. While this may be a worst-case-scenario situation, users that have lost a dead Apple Watch may still have some options when it comes to finding it.

If a user needs to locate an Apple Watch and they believe it is dead or without power, there are some options still available to them. In thanks to Find My and Lost Mode, there are some things users can do to locate their lost devices. Continue reading to learn more.

What You Should Know

If you want to locate your Apple Watch on a map, it’s going to need a Wi-Fi or cellular connection in order to transmit its location. With this in mind, there are some safety measures users can enable to increase their chances of finding a dead Apple Watch.

There are some things users should know before beginning. To start, users are only able to find the location of an Apple Watch if it is turned-on and Find My is enabled. However, users are able to locate a dead Watch through Find My by activating Lost Mode. It is also worth noting that if another party turns on the dead Apple Watch, Lost Mode will be able to show your contact information in order for them to return the device to you.

If you believe that your Apple Watch isn’t dead, you can find the device on a map through the Find My app.

How to Locate an Apple Watch Using the Find My App

To use Find My to locate a device, follow these steps.

Go to https://www.icloud.com/find from a web browser, or use the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad.

Find My will locate devices that are associated with your Apple ID. From the Find My app, select either Devices or Apple Devices. Select your Apple Watch.

It’s important to note here that if your Apple Watch is offline or dead, Find My reports the last known location before the device was shut off. However, you will only see it for a limited time. There will be a short window where you are able to view your Apple Watch, after this period ends, it will only show the location of the device the Watch is paired to.

Using Lost Mode

If using Find My didn’t help matters, users will then need to try using Lost Mode to find their dead device. If your Apple Watch has Find My enabled, you can put the device into Lost Mode, which will lock it instantly. Fortunately, you are able to activate Lost Mode from either an iPhone or iPad via Find My, or through a web browser at icloud.com.

There are a couple of things to know about Lost Mode. First, your data is protected when your device is in Lost Mode. Should someone find your Watch and get it turned back on, they will be unable to pair the device with another iPhone without using your code. It is also worth noting that should someone find your Watch, your contact information will display on screen.

How to Activate Lost Mode for an Apple Watch

Time needed: 2 minutes. How to Activate Lost Mode to find an Apple Watch Open the Find My app or visit icloud.com. Ensure that you are signed into the Apple ID associated with your Apple Watch. Note that this guide will be using the Find My app for examples. Click Devices at the bottom of the screen. This will show you all the devices connected to your iCloud account.

Select your Apple Watch. If the device has an active cellular or Wi-Fi connection, you will see its location. If it does not have a connection, it will be blank. Swipe up to view more details. From here, you will have several options, including Directions, Notifications and Mark as Lost. Users are also able to ping their device from this screen if they believe it is nearby and active. Under Mark as Lost, select Activate. Doing this will lock your device and put it in Lost Mode. You will also then be given more details concerning Lost Mode.

Scroll down and click continue. Then, enter your phone number on the next screen. Click Next when you have entered your phone number. From here, you are now able to enter a message, should you want to include one. This will place a message on the watch face so that whoever finds it can read your notes. However, whoever finds the watch will need to charge it and turn it back on. Click Next again when you have entered your message.

Hit Activate. You will then be asked to verify your details. It is also important to activate Notify When Found, as this will send you a notification when the Watch is powered on again.



Conclusion: Finding a Dead Apple Watch

Losing a device is never fun, especially when it is something small, like an Apple Watch. This problem can only worsen if you lose an Apple Watch that is dead or without power. While you may have to hope someone else finds your device and returns it to you, activating Lost Mode can be a final Hail-Mary play should a user need it.

While losing a device is never fun, there are some options if you find yourself in this situation. It’s always a good idea to ensure all of your devices have Find My enabled. It can be a game-changer when it comes to locating a device. Additionally, Lost Mode can also help a user should the device go dead before being found.