How to Find Your iPhone If It’s Turned Off/Dead: Full Guide

When your iPhone is lost and out of battery (or turned off), tracking it feels impossible. Thankfully, Apple’s Find My iPhone feature lets you see its last known location, enable Lost Mode, and even mark it as stolen. Here’s the step-by-step guide.

Before You Start

Make sure Find My iPhone was enabled on your device before it was lost.

was enabled on your device before it was lost. Have your Apple ID and password handy to sign in.

handy to sign in. Access another device with the Find My app or log in via iCloud.com .

or log in via . If the phone was updated to iOS 15 or later, even powered-off iPhones can sometimes still be located briefly.

Be prepared to mark your iPhone as lost and secure your accounts.

Steps to Find a Lost iPhone That’s Off or Dead

1. Use Find My iPhone

Open the Find My app on another Apple device or go to iCloud.com › Find Devices. Sign in with your Apple ID. Select your lost iPhone to see its last known location.

2. Check “Last Known Location”

If the iPhone is dead, Find My shows where it was last online.

On iOS 15 and later, some iPhones can transmit their location briefly after power-off.

3. Enable Lost Mode

In Find My, select your iPhone and choose Mark As Lost .

. This locks the device, disables Apple Pay, and lets you display a custom message (like a phone number).

4. Play a Sound (if it turns on later)

If your iPhone comes back online, you can use Play Sound in Find My to help locate it nearby.

5. Get Notifications

In Find My, toggle Notify When Found .

. You’ll receive an alert when the iPhone powers back on and connects.

6. Secure Your Accounts

Change your Apple ID password if you suspect theft.

if you suspect theft. Update passwords for apps like email, banking, or social media.

Ask them to suspend service or blacklist the iPhone if it’s stolen.

8. Report to Authorities

If stolen, provide police with the device’s serial number or IMEI (found on the original box or receipts).

Comparison: On vs. Off iPhone Tracking

iPhone Status What You Can Do Limitations Best Step Next On and connected Track live location, play sound, mark as lost, erase remotely Requires internet/cellular Use Find My app immediately Off or dead See last known location, enable Lost Mode, get notified when it turns on No live tracking until powered Activate Notify When Found Erased Secure data, make it unusable without Apple ID (Activation Lock) You can’t track it after erase Use only if permanent loss confirmed

Tips

Keep Find My enabled on all Apple devices.

on all Apple devices. Turn on Send Last Location (Settings › Find My › Find My iPhone).

(Settings › Find My › Find My iPhone). Share your location with Family Sharing so relatives can help track it.

so relatives can help track it. Always record your IMEI/serial number for recovery or reporting.

for recovery or reporting. Use strong passcodes and Face ID/Touch ID to protect personal data.

FAQs

Can you track an iPhone if it’s completely dead?

Not live, but you can see its last location before it shut down. What if Find My wasn’t enabled?

You won’t be able to track it. Your best bet is to secure accounts and contact your carrier. Can Apple track my iPhone for me?

No. Apple provides the Find My network, but you must use it yourself. Will police help find a stolen iPhone?

They can assist if you provide serial/IMEI and proof of ownership, but they usually won’t track it directly. What happens if someone erases my iPhone?

The device still has Activation Lock, so it can’t be set up without your Apple ID and password.

Summary (Ordered Steps)

Open Find My app or iCloud.com. Check last known location. Enable Lost Mode and display a contact message. Toggle Notify When Found for alerts. Play a sound if it turns back on. Secure your accounts (Apple ID, email, banking). Contact your carrier if needed. Report theft/loss with IMEI to authorities.

Conclusion

Even when your iPhone is off or dead, Find My iPhone gives you a fighting chance to track it down. By checking the last known location, enabling Lost Mode, and securing your accounts, you can minimize the damage. And with Activation Lock, your iPhone is almost useless to anyone else, keeping your data safe.