How to Fix Google Apps Crashing in iOS 18/18.5

If your Google apps (like Gmail, Maps, or Drive) started crashing after updating to iOS 18.5, you can try reinstalling and updating the apps, clearing iPhone storage, or updating the app permissions. The issue is likely due to compatibility issues between the apps and Apple’s latest system updates. Whether it’s a glitch from the update or a background conflict with your Google account, here’s a breakdown of all the solutions you should try.

When you use an outdated version of an app, it can crash or freeze because of bugs or issues with the latest iOS update. To avoid these problems and keep your Google apps running smoothly, check for updates regularly.

Time needed: 1 minute Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. Scroll to the Upcoming Automatic Updates section and tap Update All.



2. Remove and Reinstall the App

Deleting and reinstalling your Google apps often clears out old cache data or syncing problems that came up with the new iOS. By reinstalling the app, you refresh it and make sure it’s fully updated, which usually gets it working smoothly again.

Tap and hold the app icon on your home screen. Tap Remove App from the Quick Actions menu.

Tap Delete App to confirm.



To reinstall or update the app:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the Search tab and type the name of the app in the search bar.

Locate the app and tap the cloud icon to download it again.



3. Check Your App Permissions

Sometimes, your privacy settings can interfere with how your apps work. For instance, if your maps app can’t find your location, you’ll need to check that it has permission to access it.

Open Settings and go to Privacy & Security.

Tap categories like Camera, Microphone, or Location Services. You’ll find a list of apps here that you’ve allowed (or denied) access to specific features or information.

4. Check the Internet Connection

If your internet connection is weak or unreliable, you’ll likely notice apps breaking on iOS 18.5. When your connection is slow or keeps cutting out, apps may crash often or freeze unexpectedly. A poor connection doesn’t just affect individual apps, it can also make your entire system feel unstable.

Start by toggling Airplane Mode on and off to reset your connection. Next, switch between Wi-Fi and cellular data to see if one works better. Restarting your router or reconnecting to a different network can also help. If you’re having connection issues, check out our article on dealing with Wi-Fi problems in iOS 18/18.5 for helpful solutions.

5. Free Up Space on Your iPhone

When your iPhone runs low on storage, many apps, like the ones by Google, stop working properly. Some apps even show you a banner telling you to free up space before you can continue using it. If you ignore the warning, the app just opens and closes right away. Eventually, you can’t even dismiss the banner or use them at all unless you delete some apps, photos, videos, music, or downloaded shows to clear up space.

Go to Settings > General.

Tap iPhone Storage.

At the top, you’ll see a bar showing how much of your storage is available.

If storage is nearly full, follow the recommendations to free up space by deleting photos, videos, documents, or unused apps.

Google apps are built to run on the latest version of iOS, so if you’re not keeping your phone updated, those apps might not function correctly.

Here’s how you can manually update your operating system.

Open the Settings app and tap General.

Tap Software Update. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



7. Make Sure Your iPhone isn’t Too Hot

If your iPhone gets too hot, you’ll likely notice apps crashing more often. Power it off and give it time to cool down. If the temperature gets extremely high, your iPhone will display a warning and block you from using it until it cools.

If you’ve tried everything and still suspect a hardware issue, book a free appointment at your nearest Apple Store or authorized service center. Apple’s technicians will run a full diagnostic on your iPhone to uncover any hidden problems.

If your iPhone is still under warranty, they’ll handle any necessary repairs at no cost to you. You can check your warranty status on Apple’s website.

If you’re out of warranty, you’ll only pay for the repairs you agree to. After the diagnosis, you’ll decide whether to move forward with fixing the device. If the repair costs too much, it might make more sense to upgrade. Apple even offers trade-in credit to help lower the price of your new iPhone.