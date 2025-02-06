Fix POSIX 96 Error on iPhone | Top 2 Solutions

Recently, some iOS users started receiving a weird error message on their devices. If you have been affected by the POSIX 96 error on your iPhone, check the steps below to fix the issue.

POSIX 96 iPhone Error: Symptoms and Possible Cause

It’s highly likely that you started seeing this message after a software update or after switching to a new iPhone. That’s because the POSIX 96 error in iOS is caused by a VPN misconfiguration related to hardware or software changes.

How To Fix POSIX 96 Error on iPhone

Thankfully, the fixes are quite easy. First, let’s try a quick workaround. If that doesn’t work, we’ll move to the nuclear (but not that much) solution.

1. Disable Your VPN

For starters, try disabling your VPN connection. Do the following:

Time needed: 2 minutes Go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management then turn off your VPN connection. If your VPN has a companion app, uninstall it.

2. Delete Your VPN Profile

If the above doesn’t work, you’ll need to completely erase the VPN settings. This is done on the same menu: Settings > General > VPN & Device Management.

After that, you’ll need to configure your VPN connection again. Remember to take note of details like usernames, proxy servers, and passwords before deleting the profile. If your VPN is used for work or school accounts, I also recommend double-checking the configuration with your IT department.

While the POSIX 96 iOS error can be inconvenient, it’s also easy to fix. If you want to take this opportunity to consider switching providers, there are some great free VPN services for iPhone.