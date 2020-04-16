macOS: Here’s How to Force Quit a Mac App

It’s possible to force quit a Mac app if it starts behaving badly or acting weirdly. In those situations the mouse pointer turns into a rainbow and you can’t do much except wait for it to do something…unless you force quit.

Force Quit a Mac App

In order to normally quit an app you can hit the keys Command (⌘) + Q, or select Quit from the app menu in the menu bar. Force quitting an app means it doesn’t go through the normal quit process. There are two ways to ago about this.

Method One

On your keyboard, press Option + Command (⌘) + Escape . This brings up a window to force quit an app.

Method Two

Hold down the Option key, Right-click the app icon in the dock. Click Force Quit .

The second method is the faster way to do it, but method one is still a solid way to achieve our goal.

