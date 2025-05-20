How to Get Your iPhone Unbanned From Snapchat in 2025

Snapchat has terms of service and community guidelines to keep the app in check. If you break those rules, Snapchat can ban your account. Here’s the upside: a ban isn’t always the end. Even if Snapchat blocks your IP address, you still have some options. I’ve tested every method to help you get your account back.

Types of Snapchat Bans

Snapchat enforces bans in different ways, depending on the severity of the offense. You might face a temporary ban, locking you out for a short time, or a permanent ban, which blocks your account permanently—unless you successfully appeal.



If Snapchat bans your IP address, you can often get around it with a VPN and create a new account. The most serious is a device (IMEI) ban, which stops you from using Snapchat on that device entirely.

How to Get Unbanned from Snapchat

1. Wait for a Temporary Ban to Expire

If Snapchat banned your device, you’ve likely hit the harshest penalty; one that flags your iPhone’s unique IMEI. Any new account you create on that device might get banned, too. Many Reddit users have shared similar stories, but some found that after about six months, they could create a new account without issues.

You can choose to wait it out. If your ban is temporary, patience pays off. If it’s permanent and you’d rather not go through the hassle of other fixes, step away from Snapchat for a while. Later, you can return with a clean slate and start fresh.

2. Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network)

If Snapchat blocks your IP address, you can use a VPN to get around it. With a VPN, you hide your real IP and make it look like you’re connecting from somewhere else.

3. Appeal Your Ban

If your ban isn’t temporary (or even if it is), submitting an appeal might be your best shot at getting your Snapchat account unblocked. It’s actually the only way to try and recover a permanently banned account. You’ve got nothing to lose by appealing, and while it’s not guaranteed to work, it’s worth the effort. Here’s how you can do it:

Time needed: 1 minute Open the Snapchat app on your iPhone. Enter your login credentials and attempt to sign in. If your account is banned, a pop-up notification will appear. Tap on Appeal Decision. Follow the instructions to submit your appeal request.

4. Use a Dynamic IP Address

A dynamic IP address can work just like a VPN. In this case, “dynamic” means your IP address changes from time to time, usually after you restart your router or reset it to factory settings.

Your internet provider might already assign you a dynamic IP by default. If you’re not sure, contact them to find out whether your IP is dynamic or static (fixed).

If you do have a dynamic IP, unblocking Snapchat might be as simple as rebooting your router. In most cases, you can do this by typing 192.168.1.1 into your browser’s address bar and logging into your router.

5. Reset Your Device ID

If nothing has worked so far, your device ID is likely blacklisted. You won’t be able to create new accounts unless you reset it. Most of the time, a device ban also comes with an IP ban, so you’ll need to change both your IP address and your device ID. If there’s no clear timeframe given for the ban, it’s probably permanent. Resetting your iPhone’s device ID is relatively easy. You just need to factory reset your phone. Follow this quick step-by-step guide to get started:

Go to Settings > General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings.

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

6. Connect to Another Internet Network

As with the previous tip, you can try switching to a different Wi-Fi network to bypass an IP address ban. This option isn’t listed first for a couple of reasons. First, it’s inconvenient, and you probably want to use your favorite apps while relaxing at home, not while sitting in a café. Second, public Wi-Fi comes with security risks, and it’s safer to stay on a network you control.