How to Hard Reset Your iPhone [All Models]

A hard reset is a way to restart your iPhone when it is frozen or unresponsive. Also called a force restart, a hard reset, unlike a factory reset, restarts your device without erasing any data.

This guide explains how to hard reset any iPhone model with simple steps.

How to hard reset your iPhone?

iPhone model Buttons to press Instructions iPhone 8 and later (X, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, SE 2nd/3rd gen) Volume Up → Volume Down → Side/Power Press and release Volume Up, then press and release Volume Down, and finally, hold Side/Power until the Apple logo appears. iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Volume Down + Side/Power Hold both buttons simultaneously until the Apple logo appears iPhone 6s and earlier Home + Top/Side Hold both buttons simultaneously until the Apple logo appears

This process will restart your iPhone without deleting any data.

Tips for a successful hard reset on iPhone

Ensure your iPhone has enough battery before starting.

On newer iPhone models, after pressing the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons, you will have to hold the Power button for 5-10 seconds to initiate a hard reset.

Perform button presses quickly and accurately.

Repeat the process if it doesn’t work the first time.

Use a hard reset only when the device is unresponsive.

Frequently asked questions

Will a hard reset erase my data? No, it only restarts your device. All data and apps remain safe. My iPhone is still unresponsive after a hard reset. What should I do? If your phone does not respond, try performing a factory reset or contact Apple Support. Can I hard reset my iPhone if it is locked? Yes. You can force restart even if the phone is locked. You will need your passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID to unlock it afterward. How often should I perform a hard reset? Only when necessary, such as during freezes or unresponsiveness. Routine restarts are enough for normal use.

Summary

Identify your iPhone model to follow the correct steps. Use the proper hard reset method for your device. Do not worry about data loss; a hard reset is safe. If issues persist, consider a factory reset of your iPhone or contact support.

Conclusion

A hard reset is an easy and safe way to fix minor iPhone problems. By following the steps above, you can restart your iPhone even when it is unresponsive. Use this method only when needed, and your data will remain safe!