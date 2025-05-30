How To Fix Netflix Error Code 2-0 and 3-0 on Apple TV (”Title Not Available”)

If you’re getting the Netflix Error codes 2.0 or 3-0 (“Title Not Available”) on your Apple TV, there are a number of ways to fix them, including checking your network connection, resetting your devices, logging in and out of your Netflix account and updating your software. However, it may also just be that Netflix is experiencing server issues.

Below, I’ll take a more in-depth look at each of these solutions more in-depth to help you restore your connection.

Why Am I Receiving a Netflix Error Message?

Concerning the error codes 3-0 and 2.0 within the Netflix app, there are a couple of reasons why you may see them. With the 3-0 error code, this more than likely means your Netflix app needs to be updated or you need to reset your Apple TV to give it a refresh. For the 2-0 error code, Netflix states that this error implies there is an issue playing video, and it recommends resetting your device.

1. Basic Checks

Before diving into solutions, remember to do some basic checks. Is your internet connection working? You may also want to check the speed of your connection to ensure it’s strong enough. At a bare minimum, you ideally want 3-5Mbps. Check at Speedtest.net. If possible, consider a wired internet connection.

Second, you may want to sign out of Netflix on any other devices you may be using. You can learn more about checking what devices are logged in to Netflix here.

You may also want to check to see if Netflix itself is working properly. The streaming service may be experiencing server issues. You can check the server status of Netflix through the official Netflix page or through Down Detector.

2. Restart Your Apple TV and Router

Time needed: 4 minutes When it comes to tech, restarting a device is the classic troubleshooting solution. For Apple TV, you have three options: With your Apple TV remote, press and hold the TV icon button and the Menu/Back button on your remote until you see the status light for Apple TV begins blinking rapidly. OR, you can also disconnect the device from its power outlet. Wait 5 seconds before reconnecting. OR, you can also navigate to Settings > System > Restart to restart your device.

For resetting your router, you will need to check the owner’s manual. However, I’m personally always a fan of unplugging mine, waiting, and then plugging it back into the outlet.

Should resetting the Apple TV not work, ensuring the Netflix app is up-to-date can be one method to getting things going again. While you’re updating the app, it doesn’t hurt to check for a tvOS update as well. Keep in mind that your Apple TV should automatically update your apps unless you disable this feature, but it never hurts to check.

First, open the App Store on your Apple TV. Locate the Netflix app. If an update is available, you will see the Update icon. Select it to update.

From your Apple TV, select Settings. Choose System. Select Software Updates. Select Update Software.

If one is available, select Download and Install.



4. Reset Your Network on Apple TV and Check DNS Settings

Forgetting your Wi-Fi connection and then reconnecting it may also restore your connection to Netflix. Be aware that you will need to reenter the password for your Wi-Fi should it have one.

From your Apple TV, navigate to Settings. Choose Network. Select Wi-Fi. Choose your network. Tap Forget Network. Press the back button on your remote and then choose Network again. Select your Wi-Fi network and re-enter the password. While you are looking at your Wi-Fi network screen, ensure that Configure DNS is set to Auto.

5. Reset Your Apple TV to Factory Settings

As a last resort solution, you can also try resetting your Apple TV to its factory settings. I don’t fully recommend this, as it completely erases your device to make it fresh, but it is an option.

To Reset Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K:

Open the Settings app. Select System. Choose Reset. You will have two options: Reset, which resets to its complete factory defaults, or Reset and Update, which will reset it and then update to the latest version of tvOS. You will need internet for the second option. Do not disconnect your Apple TV until the reset is finished. Set up your Apple TV again.

Reset Apple TV third-generation or earlier: