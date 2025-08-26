If you are wondering how to delete stickers on iPhone, you are not alone. Stickers can be fun, but over time, your keyboard can get cluttered with ones you no longer use. Since Apple does not make it very obvious, many users struggle to find the option to remove them.

Here is a simple guide to clear out unwanted stickers from your iPhone!

How to delete custom stickers in messages?

Most of you are probably wondering how to delete custom stickers. I won’t get into why you’d want to delete them. Maybe you have too many, and things feel cluttered.

If you want to delete custom stickers, the easiest way is through the Messages app. Here’s how:

Go to Messages. Open any conversation and tap the + icon next to the text box. Tap Stickers. Tap the custom stickers icon. Now, tap and hold the sticker you want to delete. Lift your finger without moving the sticker. Tap Delete to remove the sticker,

How to delete custom stickers in other apps?

You can also delete stickers in apps other than Messages, but only if the app supports stickers. For example, you can delete them from WhatsApp or Notes, but not from YouTube or Google Search.

Here’s how to delete stickers in other apps:

Open any app that supports stickers (e.g., Notes, WhatsApp, Instagram). Switch to the iPhone’s stock keyboard and tap the emoji button. Tap the stickers icon. Now, tap and hold the sticker you want to delete. Once again, don’t move the sticker around and just lift your finger. Tap Delete.

How to delete third-party stickers on iPhone?

Deleting third-party sticker packs is as easy as deleting their apps. So, if you want to delete a sticker pack, locate its app on the Home Screen or in the App Library, tap and hold the icon, and choose Remove App.

However, if you want to keep the app but remove its stickers, you can disable them to declutter your keyboard. Here’s how:

Go to Messages. Open any conversation and tap the + icon next to the text box. Tap Stickers. Tap Edit. Tap Edit in the upper left corner. Turn off the toggle for any app whose sticker packs you want to remove from the keyboard.

That’s about it. Now, you know several ways to delete stickers on your iPhone. Good luck!