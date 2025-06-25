How To Enable Cookies on iPhone | Full Guide in 2025

Most sites use cookies to make web pages load a bit faster. When you enable cookies on your iPhone, websites can remember your login information and preferences every time you visit. Because Apple prioritizes privacy, cookies are turned off by default. If you’re having trouble using some of your favorite websites, you can easily enable cookies on your iPhone through the Settings app. Bear in mind that not all browsers handle cookies the same way.

Keep reading for complete details and step-by-step instructions.

How Do I Enable Cookies on My iPhone?

Time needed: 1 minute On iPhone, you can only block or allow cookies in Safari, not in Chrome or Firefox. Those browsers handle cookies internally and don’t offer full cookie control via iOS settings. You can enable “Allow Cross-Website Tracking”, but this is not recommended. It’s off by default for privacy reasons, and turning it on mainly helps sites and advertisers track you.

Here’s how to enable cookies in Safari: Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll to the bottom and tap Apps. Using the top search bar, find and tap Safari. From the bottom, tap Advanced. Here, toggle off the Block All Cookies option. Make sure the toggle is gray, not green.

How to Enable 3rd-Party Session Cookies on iPhone?

iPhones don’t fully allow third-party session cookies because iOS and Apple browsers block them by default to protect your privacy. Safari uses Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP), which blocks third-party cookies by default, and you cannot fully override this. However, there’s a workaround to allow as much cookie access as possible (e.g., for certain logins or embedded services to work).

Here’s what you need to do:

Go to Settings > Apps > Safari. Under Privacy & Security, turn off Prevent Cross-Site Tracking. If this option is grayed out, it may be due to Screen Time restrictions or because “Block All Cookies” is enabled.

Now, scroll down and tap Advanced. Here, turn off Block All Cookies.



If you think you’ve visited a malicious website, here’s how to delete Safari documents and data on an iPhone.