How to Fix Waze If It Crashes in iOS 18.5 on iPhone

For almost a month, I was constantly experiencing problems with Waze after updating my iPhone to iOS 18.5. Even after restarting my iPhone and reinstalling Waze, it kept crashing whenever I tapped on saved location presets for Home or Work. After searching the internet for a solution, I discovered several users were facing the same problem. Fortunately, yesterday, Waze issued a hotfix to address the issue.

Why Is Waze Crashing in iOS 18.5 on My iPhone?

If Waze is crashing on your iPhone, it’s likely because of the same bug that has been plaguing other users on Apple Discussions. While the issue seems to have only appeared after installing iOS 18.5, it isn’t due to a bug from Apple’s end. There’s an error within the Waze app that’s causing it to crash unexpectedly.

How to Fix Waze If It’s Crashing in iOS 18.5?

You’ll be able to get Waze working again by updating it to version 5.8.0.5, which includes several bug fixes and performance improvements. If you enabled automatic App Updates on your iPhone, you may already be running the latest version of Waze. However, if you haven’t, you’ll need to update Waze manually from the iOS App Store. You may also want to restart your iPhone to clear any cache.