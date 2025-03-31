How to Get iOS 19’s AI Health Coaching Feature in iOS 18 for Free

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the revamped Health app is going to be one of the biggest highlights of iOS 19. Apple is planning to add several notable features to the stock Health app to make it more capable.

However, the one feature that has gained significant traction is AI-powered coaching, which will provide fully personalized tips to improve health and fitness. If you have come across this latest iOS 19 rumor, there is a decent chance you’d already like to tap into the upcoming health coaching feature.

Interestingly, you don’t need to wait for iOS 19 to try out the AI-driven health coaching feature on your iPhone. Take a look at these three feature-rich third-party health apps that can help you stay ahead of the curve:

1. Humanity

Humanity uses AI to monitor your rate of aging and provide critical health tips based on various factors, such as heart rate patterns and movement. With in-depth insight, the app helps you understand your overall health status.

For a clear understanding, Humanity keeps track of your actions in four pivotal categories: Mind, Movement, Nutrition, and Recovery. Every time you take a positive step to improve your health, it also rewards you with a better “H” score. As for compatibility, it supports iPhones running iOS 16 or later and Apple Watches with watchOS 9.3 or later.

Though Humanity is available for free, you will need to upgrade to the premium version to unlock all the goodies.

Install: Humanity

2. ONVY

There is a lot to like about ONVY. For one, it comes with a pretty intelligent health coach who offers personalized feedback so you can quickly figure out where your health stands and what you need to do to achieve your goal. The ability to work with over 300 fitness trackers speaks volumes about its versatility.

Whether it’s mindful minutes, guided breathing exercises, or detailed monthly reports, ONVY has got you fully covered. On the compatibility front, it requires iOS 15.1 or later. Are you an Apple Vision Pro user? You can use it on your mixed-reality headset as well.

Install: ONVY

3. Health Coach AI

“Health Coach AI” is a simple health app that means business. The app takes full advantage of AI to provide essential information about your health. Thanks to the seamless integration with Apple’s Health app, it manages to retrieve detailed data and offers suggestions accordingly.

Health Coach AI is compatible with iPhones running iOS 17.1 or later. It can also be used on your Mac (macOS 14.2, Apple M1 chip or later) and Apple Vision Pro (visionOS 1.1 or later).

Install: Health Coach AI

With these three handy apps readily available to fill the void, I hope you’ve got a fair idea about what the official AI coaching feature will offer in the Health app. So, what’s holding you back from taking them on for a run?