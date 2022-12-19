One of the best things about a music-listening experience is when you can share it with someone else. You might think that’s almost impossible with AirPods, but it isn’t. Follow along as I show you how to share audio with AirPods or Beats headphones.

How You Can Get Started With Share Audio

Apple has built this functionality into iOS and its most popular wireless headphones. You’ll need a compatible iPhone, iPad or iPod touch running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.

To get started with the Share Audio feature, follow these steps:

Time needed: 1 minute. Connect your compatible wireless headphones to your iOS or iPadOS device. Tap the AirPlay button on your device in Control Center, from the Lock Screen or in the app that you’re listening to. Tap Share Audio. Bring your friend’s headphones, or the iPhone or iPad they’re connected to, close to your iPhone. When the Share Audio dialog appears, tap the Share Audio button. On your friend’s device, they’ll be prompted to start listening with you. All they have to do is tap Join and your music will start playing in their ears.

To stop sharing, just return to the AirPlay button and tap the checkmark beside the headphones you don’t want to share with any longer.

What Devices Will Work?

Compatible devices include:

iPhone 8 and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation) and later

5th generation iPad mini and later

iPad (5th generation) and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

Next, you’ll need a compatible headphone model. These include both AirPods and Beats wireless headphones. The following models of AirPods and Beats headphones should work with Share Audio:

AirPods Max

AirPods Pro (1st generation) and later

1st-generation AirPods and later

Powerbeats

Beats Solo Pro

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats3 Wireless

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

BeatsX

Beats Flex

Beats Fit Pro

Apple points out you can also share audio on Apple TV 4K with tvOS 14 and later. It will be interesting to see what integration Apple might introduce between Share Audio and the new Apple Music Sing feature.