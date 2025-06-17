How to Type the Squared Symbol (²) on Mac Keyboard

The easiest way to type the squared symbol (²) on a Mac is by selecting it from the character viewer. Just press Command+Control+Space to open the character viewer and search for “superscript”. Select the “2” and it will appear as the squared symbol. Alternatively, you can type a regular 2, then select it and press Command+Control+Shift+2 to turn it into a superscript. Keep reading below for more details.

How Do I Type the Squared Symbol on my Mac?

Unfortunately, there’s no direct way to type the squared symbol (²) on a Mac keyboard. Nor is there a keyboard shortcut to quickly insert a squared symbol into your document.

However, there are some simple workarounds to help you insert a squared symbol on your Mac. You can use the Character Viewer or apply superscript formatting to a regular number 2 using a keyboard shortcut or the Format menu in apps like Pages, Word, or Notes.

1. Use the Character Viewer

  1. Place your cursor where you want to insert the symbol.
  2. Press Control + Command + Space to open the Character Viewer.
  3. In the search bar, type “superscript.”
  4. Click the “2” to insert the squared symbol.

2. Use a Keyboard Shortcut to Superscript

  1. Type the number 2 normally.
  2. Select the number using the cursor.
  3. Press Control + Command + Plus (+) on your keyboard.

The 2 will be formatted as superscript, giving the visual appearance of a squared symbol.

3. Use the Format Menu

  1. Type the number 2 as usual.
  2. Select the 2 using the cursor
  3. From the top menu bar, click on Format.
  4. Select Font > Baseline > Superscript.
This will raise the 2 to superscript, creating the squared symbol effect.

