How To Use Apple Invites (Complete Guide)

Apple recently launched the new “Apple Invites” app that simplifies event planning and invitation management. You can create custom invitations, make collaborative playlists, manage your guest lists, and do much more. If you’re also excited to get your hands on this event-planning app, here’s how to set it up on your iPhone. Let’s begin!

What is Apple Invites

Apple Invites is a brand-new app for iPhone that lets you create and manage event invitations with utmost ease. Whether it’s a birthday party, a wedding, or a housewarming party, you can create custom invitations to gather your family and friends.

The Invites iPhone app brings together several of Apple’s existing services, like:

Custom Invitation Creation using images from the Photo Library or curated backgrounds.

using images from the Photo Library or curated backgrounds. Apple Maps and Weather integration so users can get directions and weather forecasts for the event day.

so users can get directions and weather forecasts for the event day. Shared Albums where guests can contribute to photos and videos.

where guests can contribute to photos and videos. Collaborative Apple Music playlists to create event soundtracks.

to create event soundtracks. RSVP tracking and management tools so the host can see who’s attending the event and manage the guest list.

Also, it leverages Apple Intelligence to help you create unique invitations with minimal effort.

Apple Invites App Availability

Any iPhone running iOS 18 (or later) can download Apple Invites app for free from the App Store or access it online at iCloud.com/invites. Apple didn’t mention anything about iPad and Mac models.

Anyone can RSVP to invitations, even without an Apple Account or Apple device. However, creating an invitation requires iCloud+, which starts at $0.99/month.

How to Use the Apple Invites App on an iPhone

Thanks to the neat and user-friendly interface, it’s pretty easy to use Apple Invites on an iPhone. Right from creating the event to managing the guest list, the whole process is straightforward. We’ve mentioned everything in detail below.

Create an Event

Download and open the Apple Invites app on your iPhone. Tap Continue and hit Create an Event to get started with your first-ever event invitation.

Tap Add Background to pick an image from your photo library, take a new picture, or choose from the suggested background designed for different occasions. You can also choose to skip the background.

Now, type in the Event title. Enter the Date and Time. Choose a location. Next, write a description of up to 1000 characters. To make your event more interactive, you can create a Shared Album where guests can contribute photos and videos of the event, reliving memories later on. Apple Music subscribers can create collaborative playlists so guests can listen to the event’s soundtrack from the app. Once you’ve added all the details, tap Preview from the top-right.

You will see how the invitation will look to your invitees.

Tap Next. Finally, choose how to invite people and whether you want to accept them all or approve each one.

Create a Shared Apple Music Playlist

Creating a Shared Album is pretty simple, but a Shared Apple Music playlist requires an extra step. Remember that you can share a playlist only if you have an Apple Music profile. This tells people that you’re ready to share your playlists and also interested in exploring others’ collections.

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you may think you already have a profile, but this one is different. Follow the below steps to set up your Apple Music profile:

Open Apple Music and tap your initials from the top-right corner. Choose Set Up Profile and enter a username. Tap Continue To Find Contacts. If you wish to follow a friend’s playlist, choose Follow and hit the Next button. Now, choose if you wish to be followed by Everyone or People You Approve and tap Next. Select the playlists you’re willing to share and tap Done.

Send an Invitation

After filling in all the details, you’ll see the “Choose a Guest” option. There are two sorts of guests- someone you allowed in the contact-sharing step and New Guest. If you choose a contact previously allowed, the app will now let you send a unique invitation link to your recipients. You can share the link via Mail or Messages or copy the link to send it any other way. Since it’s just an iCloud link, it’s a good idea to add some explanatory text. If you wish to add a new guest, you can pick the phone number or email address you wish to use.

View and Manage Events

Hosts can review RSVPs and manage which details are visible, such as the event background or home address.

Once you’ve sent the invitation, guests can view and respond to the invitations via the iPhone app. Android and other users can do it on the web without needing an Apple account or device.

The recipients can tap Going, Not Going, or Maybe Button and choose to get reminded.

When they make a choice, you will be notified as the event organizer. This will help you know who all are coming to your event so you have an idea of the numbers.

Apple Intelligence for Smarter Invites

Apple Invites app offers AI-powered features to help you create fun and unique invitations in no time.

Image Playground : With the built-in Image Playground experience, you can create original images using descriptions, concepts, and people from your photo library.

: With the built-in Image Playground experience, you can create original images using descriptions, concepts, and people from your photo library. Writing Tools: When composing events, use smart text suggestions to craft a perfect message that meets the moment.

In addition, to invite creation, iCloud+ subscribers get some extra perks, including:

Expandable Cloud Storage lets you keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos, videos, and other event data. You can access them across your Apple devices and on the web.

lets you keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos, videos, and other event data. You can access them across your Apple devices and on the web. Hide My Email feature can generate unique, random email addresses so you can keep your personal email address private when sharing event details.

feature can generate unique, random email addresses so you can keep your personal email address private when sharing event details. Private Relay facilitates secure browsing in Safari so no one, not even Apple can see who you are and which websites you visit.

facilitates secure browsing in Safari so no one, not even Apple can see who you are and which websites you visit. Custom Email Domain lets you personalize your iCloud email addresses.

lets you personalize your iCloud email addresses. HomeKit Secure Video allows you to capture and review home security footage with end-to-end encryption.

allows you to capture and review home security footage with end-to-end encryption. Family Sharing gives you the freedom to share your iCloud+ subscription with up to five people.

Is Apple Invites Free?

Apple Invites is free to download from the App Store or the web, but you need to have a paid iCloud+ account to create an event invitation. That said, the invitees don’t need an iCloud+ subscription, an Apple Account, or even an Apple device to sign up for an event.