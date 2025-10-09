How to Use Apple Shortcuts to Automate Your Boring Routines

Apple Shortcuts is a powerful feature on iPhones that allows users to automate tasks, streamline routines, and save time. Whether you want to send quick messages, automate home settings, or combine multiple actions into a single tap, Shortcuts can simplify your daily workflow. I will walk you through what Shortcuts are, how to use them, and tips to get the most out of this versatile tool.

What are Shortcuts on iPhone, and how do they benefit you?

Apple Shortcuts is an automation app that allows iPhone users to create custom workflows that perform multiple tasks with a single tap or voice command. Think of it as a way to combine actions like sending a message, opening an app, adjusting settings, or playing music—all automatically. Shortcuts can be personal (used just by you) or shared with others via iCloud links.

Shortcuts can be triggered manually from the Shortcuts app, through widgets on the Home Screen, via Siri voice commands, or even automatically based on certain conditions like time of day, location, or device settings.

Here’s How to Use Apple Shortcuts

Creating a New Shortcut

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

Tap the “+” icon in the top-right corner.

Tap “Add Action” to start building your shortcut.

Search for the action you want to include (e.g., Send Message, Open App, Play Music).

Tap Next, give your shortcut a name, and optionally add it to the Home Screen.



Adding Actions to Shortcuts

After creating a shortcut, tap “Add Action”.

Choose from built-in actions or third-party app integrations.

Arrange actions in the order you want them to run.

Test your shortcut by tapping the play button at the bottom.



Using Pre-made Shortcuts

Open the Gallery tab in the Shortcuts app.

Browse the featured shortcuts based on categories like Essentials, Morning Routine, or Work.

Tap “Add Shortcut” to use it immediately.

Customize the shortcut if needed to better suit your workflow.



Tips for Using Apple Shortcuts

Use Siri : Assign shortcuts to Siri voice commands for hands-free automation.



: Assign shortcuts to Siri voice commands for hands-free automation. Combine Actions : Merge multiple steps into one shortcut for maximum efficiency.



: Merge multiple steps into one shortcut for maximum efficiency. Explore the Gallery : Check Apple’s Shortcuts Gallery for inspiration.



: Check Apple’s Shortcuts Gallery for inspiration. Automate Repetitive Tasks : Set triggers like time, location, or app opening to run shortcuts automatically.



: Set triggers like time, location, or app opening to run shortcuts automatically. Backup Shortcuts : Export your favorite shortcuts to iCloud to save or share.



: Export your favorite shortcuts to iCloud to save or share. Test Before Using: Always test new shortcuts to ensure they work as intended.



Limitations of Shortcuts

While Apple Shortcuts is powerful, it does have some limitations. Certain actions may not work with all apps, especially third-party apps that do not fully support Shortcuts integration. Some automations cannot run completely in the background and may require user confirmation.

Additionally, advanced workflows can sometimes be complex to set up, which may be challenging for beginners. Understanding these limitations helps set realistic expectations while using the app.

Conclusion

Apple Shortcuts is a versatile tool that can significantly simplify your daily iPhone use. By creating custom shortcuts or using pre-made ones, you can save time, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance productivity. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced user, Shortcuts offers endless possibilities to make your iPhone work smarter for you.

