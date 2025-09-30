How to Use Shortcuts App on iOS 26: A Beginner’s Guide

The Shortcuts app on iOS 26 is one of Apple’s most powerful tools, yet it’s often overlooked. With it, you can automate tasks, streamline routines, and make your iPhone work smarter for you. Whether you want to launch multiple apps with one tap, send automated texts, or create workflows triggered by time and location, Shortcuts is where the magic happens.

If you’ve just updated to iOS 26 and are curious about what’s new, how to get started, or how to push the app beyond basic use, this guide walks you through everything step by step.

What’s New in Shortcuts on iOS 26

iOS 26 doesn’t just polish the Shortcuts app; it improves its reliability and expands its capabilities. You’ll notice smoother automation setups and better integration with third-party apps. Compared to iOS 18, the focus here is on speed and customization, enabling users to create more responsive routines.

Since iOS 26 also brings a refreshed look to the Home Screen, you can pair custom Shortcuts with new Home Screen setups to give your iPhone a more personalized feel.

Getting Started with the Shortcuts App

To open Shortcuts, simply search “Shortcuts” in Spotlight or find it in your Utilities folder. Inside, you’ll see a mix of:

like creating a PDF or calculating a tip. Suggested Automations based on your activity.



If you’re upgrading from an older iPhone, you may notice new system permissions that ensure your automations are secure.

How to Create a Shortcut on iOS 26

Building a shortcut is easier than you might think. Here’s how:

Open the Shortcuts app.

Tap + to create a new shortcut.

Add an action (for example, “Open App” → select “Messages”).

Continue stacking actions, like sending a pre-written text or playing music.

Name and save your shortcut.



You can then activate it by tapping the shortcut, using Siri, or even assigning it to your Home Screen.

Editing and Managing Shortcuts

One of the best features of the Shortcuts app in iOS 26 is its customization options. You can:

to fine-tune your workflow. Organize shortcuts into folders for easy access.



for easy access. Share shortcuts with friends or download community creations.



Want an even cleaner iPhone experience? You can pair it with a web-browsing shortcut for a familiar, streamlined setup.

Advanced Uses of Shortcuts on iOS 26

If you’re ready to go beyond the basics, automations are where Shortcuts really shines. You can set actions to trigger based on:

(e.g., start a morning routine at 7 AM). Location (e.g., automatically switch to Do Not Disturb when arriving at work).



(e.g., automatically switch to Do Not Disturb when arriving at work). App activity (e.g., play music when you open Maps).



Shortcuts also integrate deeply with third-party apps, letting you control productivity tools, smart home devices, and more.

Shortcuts also integrate deeply with third-party apps, letting you control productivity tools, smart home devices, and more.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

While Shortcuts is reliable, you may run into occasional hiccups:

Shortcut won’t run → Check if you’ve granted the necessary permissions.



→ Check if you’ve granted the necessary permissions. Actions fail → Sometimes third-party apps update and break compatibility.



→ Sometimes third-party apps update and break compatibility. Ringtones or sounds don't play → If this happens, you may also face related issues with ringtones.



Thankfully, most problems are minor and can be fixed with simple resets or re-adding the automation.

Conclusion

The Shortcuts app on iOS 26 is more than just a utility; it’s a way to take control of your iPhone and design workflows that fit your lifestyle. From simple one-tap tasks to complex automations triggered by location or app use, Shortcuts makes everyday actions seamless.

If you’re customizing your Home Screen, troubleshooting quirks, or even experimenting with advanced automations, Shortcuts is the perfect companion to make iOS 26 work smarter, not harder.