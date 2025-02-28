How to Use Apple’s Child Safety Features to Protect Your Kids Online | Beginner’s Guide

If you ask your child or teen what phone and tablet they want, they’ll likely say an iPhone and an iPad. A Piper Sandler survey found that 87% of teens have an iPhone, and 88% plan to get one next. Apple knows its target audience, and in response, it offers strong privacy and parental controls to protect kids online. But how do you set them up? I’ll walk you through the exact steps you can use to secure your kids’ devices using Apple’s child safety features. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is the iOS Ecosystem?

In the Apple ecosystem, you have access to a wide range of devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Your iPhone and iPad run on iOS and iPadOS, respectively. The OS performs all the necessary core functions, from memory allocation to process control. And you can download your apps through the App Store, an Apple-exclusive marketplace that contains verified, legitimate titles.

With iCloud, you can store your account data, photos, and files online, making them available across all your devices. Apple also provides essential features like the Safari browser, iMessage for texting, and Apple Music. You’ll have most of what you need right from the get-go.

Parent’s Apple ID or New Apple ID?

If you just got your child a new Apple device (or upgraded yours and handed down the old one), the first thing you need to do is set up their Apple ID. But here’s where things can get tricky: Should you sign in with your own Apple ID or create a new one for them?

Time needed: 1 minute For the best parental control options, you should create a new Apple ID for your child using the Family Sharing feature. Apple doesn’t allow children under 13 to set up their own accounts, so you’ll need to do it for them. To verify their account, you must set up Family Sharing on a device where you’re already signed in with your Apple ID. Here’s what to do: Go to Settings > [Your Name].

Tap Family. Tap the Add Family Member icon in the top-right corner. Tap Create Child Account. Enter the child’s name and date of birth. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

Tip Double-check that you input the correct birthdate—you won’t be able to change it after creating the Apple ID. Once your child turns 13, they will gain more control over their Apple ID and iCloud account.

After setting up your child’s Apple ID, you can immediately enable parental controls. At the very least, you should set app download permissions and establish screen-time limits.

How to Set Up iPhones and iPads for Safety

1. Set Up Screen Time and Content & Privacy Restrictions

Screen Time allows you to monitor and control your child’s device usage.

Go to Settings > Screen Time.

Tap Turn On Screen Time. Tap This is My Child’s iPhone/iPad.

To configure Content & Privacy Restrictions:

Within Screen Time, tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Enable the Content & Privacy Restrictions toggle.



From here, you can manage settings such as allowed apps, content ratings, and privacy controls.

2. Utilize Communication Safety Features

Apple’s Communication Safety feature helps protect children from inappropriate content. This feature warns children when they receive or attempt to send images containing nudity, providing an extra layer of protection.

Go to Settings > Screen Time.

Tap Communication Safety and enable the Communication Safety toggle.



3. Manage App Store Purchases and Downloads

Prevent unauthorized or inappropriate app installations.

In Content & Privacy Restrictions, tap iTunes & App Store Purchases.

Set Installing Apps and In-App Purchases to Don’t Allow.



This ensures that your child cannot install or purchase apps without your consent.

4. Restrict Web Content

Control the websites your child can access.

Within Content & Privacy Restrictions, tap App Store, Media, Web, & Games.

Tap Web Content.

Choose Limit Adult Websites or Only Approved Websites.



You can also add specific websites to an approved or blocked list as needed.

5. Enable Age Assurance Features

Apple’s Age Assurance technology allows you to share your child’s age range with app developers without disclosing sensitive information.

Go to Settings > [Your Name].

Tap Family.

Select your child’s account. Enable Share Age Range.

This helps developers provide age-appropriate content and complies with age-verification laws.

As your child grows, their online needs will change. Regularly reviewing and adjusting these settings gives you the appropriate ongoing protection.

By proactively configuring these parental controls, you can create a safer online environment for your child, giving you peace of mind as they navigate the digital world.