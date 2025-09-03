How to Identify & Tell Your Apple Watch Series (Check Full List)

Kazim Ali Alvi

3 minute read
| How-To
apple watch how to tell what series

Identifying and telling the Apple Watch series matters more than you might think. Whether you bought it second-hand, inherited it, or simply forgot, identifying the series helps you know the features you have, like health tracking, screen size, battery life, and watchOS support.

Let us walk through simple steps to help you easily tell what Apple Watch series is on your wrist!

Table of contents

How to Identify Your Apple Watch Series?

1. Use the Watch App on Your iPhone

  • Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
  • Tap My Watch > General > About.
  • Look for the Model Number that begins with “M…” or already shows a five-digit code starting with “A…” (for example, A2292).
  • Tap the Model Number field to reveal the full four-digit A-number (e.g., A2292).check apple watch model number

Compare the Model Number to Identify the Series

Match your “A-number” to a table mapping model numbers to Apple Watch series. You can use one of these tables:

Apple Watch Series Models

Series / ModelModel Numbers (A-numbers)
Series 1A1802, A1803
Series 2A1757, A1758
Series 3 (GPS)A1858
Series 3 (GPS + Cellular)A1860, A1861, A1889, A1890
Series 4 (GPS)A1977, A1978
Series 4 (GPS + Cellular)A1975, A1976, A2007, A2008
Series 5 (GPS)A2092
Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)A2093, A2094, A2156, A2157
Series 6 (GPS)A2291
Series 6 (GPS + Cellular)A2292, A2375, A2376
Series 7 (GPS)A2473
Series 7 (GPS + Cellular)A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477
Series 8 (GPS)A2770
Series 8 (GPS + Cellular)A2771, A2772, A2773, A2774
Series 9 (GPS)A2982
Series 9 (GPS + Cellular)A2983, A2984, A2985, A2986
Series 10 (GPS)A2988
Series 10 (GPS + Cellular)A2989, A2990, A3000, A3001

Apple Watch SE and Ultra Models

ModelModel Numbers (A-numbers)
SE (1st Gen, GPS)A2351
SE (1st Gen, GPS + Cellular)A2352, A2353, A2354
SE (2nd Gen, GPS)A2722
SE (2nd Gen, GPS + Cellular)A2723, A2724, A2725, A2726
Ultra (1st Gen)A2622
Ultra 2A2986, A2987

2. Inspect the Back of the Watch

On the back of your Apple Watch, around the sensor ring or on the case, you may see an engraving that indicates the series and case size. Series 1 might just say “WATCH” without a number, while newer ones often include the series name or specs.

3. Use Serial Number via Apple Coverage Page

  1. Find the Serial Number under the same About screen.
  2. Enter that serial into Apple’s Check Coverage page to find out which series, model, and size you have.
    apple coverage

Tips

  • Always record the A-number and keep it for future reference.
  • Engravings on the watch back can fade with time, so the app method is more reliable.
  • If you have a refurbished or special edition, features and materials may vary even within the same series.
  • Use model number lookup tables if Apple’s site seems confusing.
  • Remember that Apple sometimes reuses model numbers across regions, but service compatibility may vary.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I tell the series just by design or screen shape?

It is hard to do that accurately. Many series look similar. Using the model number is the most precise method.

Why is the model number more reliable than serial or order number?

The model number directly maps to that specific hardware revision, while serial or order numbers trace production or purchase details, which are not helpful for identifying the series.

My Watch app only shows an “M-number,”, why?

That’s the part number. Tap it and it will convert to the “A-number,” which you then match to the series.

Will knowing my series help with watchOS updates and support?

Yes. For example, some older series are no longer supported with the latest watchOS versions, while Series 10 and Ultra 2 come with the newest features.

Summary

  1. Open Apple Watch app > My Watch > General > About > Model Number.
  2. Tap that model number to reveal the “A-number.”
  3. Lookup the A-number in a trusted table to find the series.
  4. As a backup, check the back of the watch for engravings.
  5. Use the serial number with Apple’s Check Coverage page.

Conclusion

Figuring out how to tell what series you have on your Apple Watch is straightforward when you use the iPhone Watch app or engraving. Once you match the A-number, you unlock vital info about your watch’s features, support options, and future value.

This helps whether you’re troubleshooting, trading, or simply curious. Now you’re empowered to always know exactly which Apple Watch is on your wrist.

If you recently got it, learn how to use an Apple Watch!

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.