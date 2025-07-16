Apple Watch Series Full List | Every Model Explained from 2015 to Now

If you’re trying to choose the right Apple Watch, or just figure out how all the models differ, you’re in the right place. From the original Apple Watch in 2015 to the newest Series 10 and Ultra 2, we will break down every model Apple has released so far.

Apple Watch Full Comparison Table (Specs & Features)

Model Name Year Released Display Size/Type Chip Health Features Battery Life Durability iOS Required Apple Watch (1st Gen) 2015 38mm/42mm Retina S1 Heart rate only ~18 hrs Splash-resistant iOS 8.2+ Series 2 2016 38mm/42mm Retina S2 Heart rate, GPS ~18 hrs Swimproof iOS 10+ Series 3 2017 38mm/42mm Retina S3 Heart rate, optional LTE ~18 hrs Swimproof iOS 14+ Series 4 2018 40mm/44mm Retina S4 ECG, Fall Detection ~18 hrs Swimproof iOS 14+ Series 5 2019 40mm/44mm AOD S5 ECG, Fall Detection ~18 hrs Swimproof iOS 15+ SE (1st Gen) 2020 40mm/44mm Retina S5 Heart rate, Fall Detection ~18 hrs Swimproof iOS 15+ Series 6 2020 40mm/44mm AOD S6 ECG, Blood Oxygen ~18 hrs Swimproof iOS 15+ Series 7 2021 41mm/45mm AOD S7 ECG, Blood Oxygen ~18 hrs Crack-resistant iOS 15+ SE (2nd Gen) 2022 40mm/44mm Retina S8 Fall Detection ~18 hrs Swimproof iOS 16+ Series 8 2022 41mm/45mm AOD S8 ECG, Blood O₂, Temp ~18 hrs Crack-resistant iOS 16+ Ultra (1st Gen) 2022 49mm AOD S8 ECG, Blood O₂, Temp ~36 hrs Rugged, MIL-STD iOS 16+ Series 9 2023 41mm/45mm AOD S9 ECG, Blood O₂, Temp ~18 hrs Crack-resistant iOS 17+ Ultra 2 2023 49mm AOD S9 ECG, Blood O₂, Temp ~36 hrs Rugged, MIL-STD iOS 17+ Series 10 2025 41mm/45mm AOD edge-to-edge S10 ECG, Blood O₂, Temp, new sensor ~18 hrs Crack-resistant iOS 18+

Apple Watch Generations Overview

Here’s a quick look at every Apple Watch generation from the original to today’s models, with highlights for each:

Apple Watch (1st Gen – 2015)

The original Apple Watch, often called “Series 0”

No GPS or water resistance

Best for basic notifications and apps

Apple Watch Series 1 (2016)

Upgraded dual-core processor

Lower cost entry-level model

No GPS

Apple Watch Series 2 (2016)

Added built-in GPS and water resistance

Brighter display

Great for runners and swimmers

Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)

First model with cellular (optional)

Faster chip and Siri with voice feedback

Still supported for basic use

Apple Watch Series 4 (2018)

First big redesign: larger display, smaller bezels

Introduced ECG (electrocardiogram)

Better for heart health tracking

Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)

Always-On Retina display

Built-in compass

Ideal for everyday use with screen always visible

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen – 2020)

Affordable version of Series 6

No ECG or blood oxygen

Good value for everyday users

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Added blood oxygen sensor

Brighter always-on display

Ideal for health-conscious users

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

Larger screen, faster charging

More durable with crack-resistant glass

Great for fitness and notifications

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen – 2022)

Updated chip, same value focus

Excellent starter watch

Best for families or those on a budget

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

Introduced temperature sensor

Crash detection

Good for women’s health and safety

Apple Watch Ultra (1st Gen – 2022)

Rugged titanium build, bigger battery

Dual-frequency GPS, Action Button

Best for outdoor athletes and adventurers

Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)

Double Tap gesture, faster S9 chip

Improved Siri and on-device processing

Best for everyday power users

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)

Brighter display, S9 chip

Same rugged features, more efficient

Best-in-class performance and battery life

Apple Watch Series 10 (2025)

Thinner design with edge-to-edge display

Added health sensor improvements

Best for those wanting latest tech without Ultra bulk

Key Differences Between Series

Series 3 → Series 4

Jumped to larger screens with slimmer bezels

Introduced ECG and Fall Detection

Major design and health feature upgrade

Series 6 → Series 7

Larger, more durable display

Faster charging

No major health changes, but better usability

SE vs Series

SE models are affordable but skip ECG, blood oxygen, and AOD

Still excellent for fitness tracking and notifications

Ultra vs Series

Ultra models are rugged with longer battery, action buttons, and high-brightness displays

Built for extreme sports, hiking, diving, and more

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the newest Apple Watch? The latest models are the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. What is the difference between SE and Series 9? The SE is budget-friendly but lacks advanced sensors like ECG and blood oxygen. The Series 9 has all major health features and a brighter display. Which Apple Watch has the longest battery life? The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers up to 36 hours of use on a single charge, much longer than standard models. Can I still buy older Apple Watches? Some older models like SE (2nd Gen) and Series 7 or 8 may still be available from third-party retailers or used marketplaces.

Conclusion

Whether you want a simple watch to track steps or a rugged GPS-ready fitness tool, there’s an Apple Watch for you. The SE gives you great value, the Series 9 or 10 gives you the full feature set, and the Ultra series offers unmatched durability and battery life. Just make sure your iPhone is compatible and think about what features matter most: health tracking, display size, or long battery life.