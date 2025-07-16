Apple Watch Series Full List | Every Model Explained from 2015 to Now

Amalia Souris

@amalaia123
3 minute read
| Round-Ups
all apple watch series
Image credit: Apple

If you’re trying to choose the right Apple Watch, or just figure out how all the models differ, you’re in the right place. From the original Apple Watch in 2015 to the newest Series 10 and Ultra 2, we will break down every model Apple has released so far.

Table of contents

Apple Watch Full Comparison Table (Specs & Features)

Model NameYear ReleasedDisplay Size/TypeChipHealth FeaturesBattery LifeDurabilityiOS Required
Apple Watch (1st Gen)201538mm/42mm RetinaS1Heart rate only~18 hrsSplash-resistantiOS 8.2+
Series 2201638mm/42mm RetinaS2Heart rate, GPS~18 hrsSwimproofiOS 10+
Series 3201738mm/42mm RetinaS3Heart rate, optional LTE~18 hrsSwimproofiOS 14+
Series 4201840mm/44mm RetinaS4ECG, Fall Detection~18 hrsSwimproofiOS 14+
Series 5201940mm/44mm AODS5ECG, Fall Detection~18 hrsSwimproofiOS 15+
SE (1st Gen)202040mm/44mm RetinaS5Heart rate, Fall Detection~18 hrsSwimproofiOS 15+
Series 6202040mm/44mm AODS6ECG, Blood Oxygen~18 hrsSwimproofiOS 15+
Series 7202141mm/45mm AODS7ECG, Blood Oxygen~18 hrsCrack-resistantiOS 15+
SE (2nd Gen)202240mm/44mm RetinaS8Fall Detection~18 hrsSwimproofiOS 16+
Series 8202241mm/45mm AODS8ECG, Blood O₂, Temp~18 hrsCrack-resistantiOS 16+
Ultra (1st Gen)202249mm AODS8ECG, Blood O₂, Temp~36 hrsRugged, MIL-STDiOS 16+
Series 9202341mm/45mm AODS9ECG, Blood O₂, Temp~18 hrsCrack-resistantiOS 17+
Ultra 2202349mm AODS9ECG, Blood O₂, Temp~36 hrsRugged, MIL-STDiOS 17+
Series 10202541mm/45mm AOD edge-to-edgeS10ECG, Blood O₂, Temp, new sensor~18 hrsCrack-resistantiOS 18+

Apple Watch Generations Overview

Here’s a quick look at every Apple Watch generation from the original to today’s models, with highlights for each:

Apple Watch (1st Gen – 2015)

  • The original Apple Watch, often called “Series 0”
  • No GPS or water resistance
  • Best for basic notifications and apps

Apple Watch Series 1 (2016)

  • Upgraded dual-core processor
  • Lower cost entry-level model
  • No GPS

Apple Watch Series 2 (2016)

  • Added built-in GPS and water resistance
  • Brighter display
  • Great for runners and swimmers

Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)

  • First model with cellular (optional)
  • Faster chip and Siri with voice feedback
  • Still supported for basic use

Apple Watch Series 4 (2018)

  • First big redesign: larger display, smaller bezels
  • Introduced ECG (electrocardiogram)
  • Better for heart health tracking

Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)

  • Always-On Retina display
  • Built-in compass
  • Ideal for everyday use with screen always visible

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen – 2020)

  • Affordable version of Series 6
  • No ECG or blood oxygen
  • Good value for everyday users

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

  • Added blood oxygen sensor
  • Brighter always-on display
  • Ideal for health-conscious users

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

  • Larger screen, faster charging
  • More durable with crack-resistant glass
  • Great for fitness and notifications

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen – 2022)

  • Updated chip, same value focus
  • Excellent starter watch
  • Best for families or those on a budget

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

  • Introduced temperature sensor
  • Crash detection
  • Good for women’s health and safety

Apple Watch Ultra (1st Gen – 2022)

  • Rugged titanium build, bigger battery
  • Dual-frequency GPS, Action Button
  • Best for outdoor athletes and adventurers

Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)

  • Double Tap gesture, faster S9 chip
  • Improved Siri and on-device processing
  • Best for everyday power users

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)

  • Brighter display, S9 chip
  • Same rugged features, more efficient
  • Best-in-class performance and battery life

Apple Watch Series 10 (2025)

  • Thinner design with edge-to-edge display
  • Added health sensor improvements
  • Best for those wanting latest tech without Ultra bulk

Key Differences Between Series

Series 3 → Series 4

  • Jumped to larger screens with slimmer bezels
  • Introduced ECG and Fall Detection
  • Major design and health feature upgrade

Series 6 → Series 7

  • Larger, more durable display
  • Faster charging
  • No major health changes, but better usability

SE vs Series

  • SE models are affordable but skip ECG, blood oxygen, and AOD
  • Still excellent for fitness tracking and notifications

Ultra vs Series

  • Ultra models are rugged with longer battery, action buttons, and high-brightness displays
  • Built for extreme sports, hiking, diving, and more

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the newest Apple Watch?

The latest models are the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

What is the difference between SE and Series 9?

The SE is budget-friendly but lacks advanced sensors like ECG and blood oxygen. The Series 9 has all major health features and a brighter display.

Which Apple Watch has the longest battery life?

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers up to 36 hours of use on a single charge, much longer than standard models.

Can I still buy older Apple Watches?

Some older models like SE (2nd Gen) and Series 7 or 8 may still be available from third-party retailers or used marketplaces.

Conclusion

Whether you want a simple watch to track steps or a rugged GPS-ready fitness tool, there’s an Apple Watch for you. The SE gives you great value, the Series 9 or 10 gives you the full feature set, and the Ultra series offers unmatched durability and battery life. Just make sure your iPhone is compatible and think about what features matter most: health tracking, display size, or long battery life.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.