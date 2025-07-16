Apple Watch Series Full List | Every Model Explained from 2015 to Now

If you’re trying to choose the right Apple Watch, or just figure out how all the models differ, you’re in the right place. From the original Apple Watch in 2015 to the newest Series 10 and Ultra 2, we will break down every model Apple has released so far.
Table of contents
- Apple Watch Full Comparison Table (Specs & Features)
- Apple Watch Generations Overview
- Apple Watch (1st Gen – 2015)
- Apple Watch Series 1 (2016)
- Apple Watch Series 2 (2016)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (2018)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen – 2020)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen – 2022)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)
- Apple Watch Ultra (1st Gen – 2022)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)
- Apple Watch Series 10 (2025)
- Key Differences Between Series
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Conclusion
Apple Watch Full Comparison Table (Specs & Features)
|Model Name
|Year Released
|Display Size/Type
|Chip
|Health Features
|Battery Life
|Durability
|iOS Required
|Apple Watch (1st Gen)
|2015
|38mm/42mm Retina
|S1
|Heart rate only
|~18 hrs
|Splash-resistant
|iOS 8.2+
|Series 2
|2016
|38mm/42mm Retina
|S2
|Heart rate, GPS
|~18 hrs
|Swimproof
|iOS 10+
|Series 3
|2017
|38mm/42mm Retina
|S3
|Heart rate, optional LTE
|~18 hrs
|Swimproof
|iOS 14+
|Series 4
|2018
|40mm/44mm Retina
|S4
|ECG, Fall Detection
|~18 hrs
|Swimproof
|iOS 14+
|Series 5
|2019
|40mm/44mm AOD
|S5
|ECG, Fall Detection
|~18 hrs
|Swimproof
|iOS 15+
|SE (1st Gen)
|2020
|40mm/44mm Retina
|S5
|Heart rate, Fall Detection
|~18 hrs
|Swimproof
|iOS 15+
|Series 6
|2020
|40mm/44mm AOD
|S6
|ECG, Blood Oxygen
|~18 hrs
|Swimproof
|iOS 15+
|Series 7
|2021
|41mm/45mm AOD
|S7
|ECG, Blood Oxygen
|~18 hrs
|Crack-resistant
|iOS 15+
|SE (2nd Gen)
|2022
|40mm/44mm Retina
|S8
|Fall Detection
|~18 hrs
|Swimproof
|iOS 16+
|Series 8
|2022
|41mm/45mm AOD
|S8
|ECG, Blood O₂, Temp
|~18 hrs
|Crack-resistant
|iOS 16+
|Ultra (1st Gen)
|2022
|49mm AOD
|S8
|ECG, Blood O₂, Temp
|~36 hrs
|Rugged, MIL-STD
|iOS 16+
|Series 9
|2023
|41mm/45mm AOD
|S9
|ECG, Blood O₂, Temp
|~18 hrs
|Crack-resistant
|iOS 17+
|Ultra 2
|2023
|49mm AOD
|S9
|ECG, Blood O₂, Temp
|~36 hrs
|Rugged, MIL-STD
|iOS 17+
|Series 10
|2025
|41mm/45mm AOD edge-to-edge
|S10
|ECG, Blood O₂, Temp, new sensor
|~18 hrs
|Crack-resistant
|iOS 18+
Apple Watch Generations Overview
Here’s a quick look at every Apple Watch generation from the original to today’s models, with highlights for each:
Apple Watch (1st Gen – 2015)
- The original Apple Watch, often called “Series 0”
- No GPS or water resistance
- Best for basic notifications and apps
Apple Watch Series 1 (2016)
- Upgraded dual-core processor
- Lower cost entry-level model
- No GPS
Apple Watch Series 2 (2016)
- Added built-in GPS and water resistance
- Brighter display
- Great for runners and swimmers
Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)
- First model with cellular (optional)
- Faster chip and Siri with voice feedback
- Still supported for basic use
Apple Watch Series 4 (2018)
- First big redesign: larger display, smaller bezels
- Introduced ECG (electrocardiogram)
- Better for heart health tracking
Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)
- Always-On Retina display
- Built-in compass
- Ideal for everyday use with screen always visible
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen – 2020)
- Affordable version of Series 6
- No ECG or blood oxygen
- Good value for everyday users
Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)
- Added blood oxygen sensor
- Brighter always-on display
- Ideal for health-conscious users
Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)
- Larger screen, faster charging
- More durable with crack-resistant glass
- Great for fitness and notifications
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen – 2022)
- Updated chip, same value focus
- Excellent starter watch
- Best for families or those on a budget
Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)
- Introduced temperature sensor
- Crash detection
- Good for women’s health and safety
Apple Watch Ultra (1st Gen – 2022)
- Rugged titanium build, bigger battery
- Dual-frequency GPS, Action Button
- Best for outdoor athletes and adventurers
Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)
- Double Tap gesture, faster S9 chip
- Improved Siri and on-device processing
- Best for everyday power users
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)
- Brighter display, S9 chip
- Same rugged features, more efficient
- Best-in-class performance and battery life
Apple Watch Series 10 (2025)
- Thinner design with edge-to-edge display
- Added health sensor improvements
- Best for those wanting latest tech without Ultra bulk
Key Differences Between Series
Series 3 → Series 4
- Jumped to larger screens with slimmer bezels
- Introduced ECG and Fall Detection
- Major design and health feature upgrade
Series 6 → Series 7
- Larger, more durable display
- Faster charging
- No major health changes, but better usability
SE vs Series
- SE models are affordable but skip ECG, blood oxygen, and AOD
- Still excellent for fitness tracking and notifications
Ultra vs Series
- Ultra models are rugged with longer battery, action buttons, and high-brightness displays
- Built for extreme sports, hiking, diving, and more
Frequently Asked Questions
The latest models are the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.
The SE is budget-friendly but lacks advanced sensors like ECG and blood oxygen. The Series 9 has all major health features and a brighter display.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers up to 36 hours of use on a single charge, much longer than standard models.
Some older models like SE (2nd Gen) and Series 7 or 8 may still be available from third-party retailers or used marketplaces.
Conclusion
Whether you want a simple watch to track steps or a rugged GPS-ready fitness tool, there’s an Apple Watch for you. The SE gives you great value, the Series 9 or 10 gives you the full feature set, and the Ultra series offers unmatched durability and battery life. Just make sure your iPhone is compatible and think about what features matter most: health tracking, display size, or long battery life.