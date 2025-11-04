How to Install Western Digital Software on a Mac

If you’re setting up a Western Digital (WD) hard drive or SSD on your Mac, you’ll probably want to install WD’s companion software. It helps with drive management, backups, and firmware updates—all the things that keep your storage running smoothly. The process is quick once you know where to start. Let’s walk through it step by step.

Download the Right WD Software

First, figure out which WD software your drive uses. Western Digital has a few options depending on the model. For portable and desktop drives like the My Passport or Elements series, you’ll usually want WD Discovery. It handles setup, updates, and access to tools like WD Drive Utilities and WD Security.

Go to the Western Digital Support website. Click Downloads, select your drive model, and choose the Mac version of the software. The installer comes as a .dmg file—Mac’s standard package format.

Once downloaded, open the file from your Downloads folder. You’ll see the WD Discovery icon. Drag it into your Applications folder when prompted.

Install and Grant Permissions

Open WD Discovery from the Applications folder. macOS might ask for permission to run the installer since it’s from the internet. Click Open, then follow the setup prompts.

During installation, you might be asked to allow System Extensions or Full Disk Access. These permissions let the software access your drive correctly. Go to System Settings > Privacy & Security, approve the WD software, and restart your Mac if required.

After setup, WD Discovery launches automatically. It should detect your drive right away. If it doesn’t, check your USB connection or try a different cable.

Set Up Drive Utilities and Backup

Once the software recognizes your drive, you can use the built-in tools to manage it. WD Drive Utilities lets you check drive health, run diagnostics, or reformat if needed. If you want automatic backups, install WD Backup or enable Time Machine in macOS—both work fine with WD drives.

Wrap-Up

That’s it. Installing Western Digital software on your Mac only takes a few minutes, and it’s worth doing. You’ll have better control over your drive, easier updates, and extra peace of mind knowing your data’s in good shape. Once everything’s set up, you can safely plug in, back up, and move on with your work.